CDA committed to transforming Islamabad into a model city

ISLAMABAD: The Capital Development Authority (CDA) is dedicated to transforming Islamabad into a model city that balances modern urban planning with environmental sustainability.

Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa chaired a high-level meeting at CDA Headquarters on Thursday to review ongoing development projects, city’s beautification initiatives, and measures to enhance transparency and accountability.

The meeting focused on key projects, including the Spring 2025 Tree Plantation Campaign, landscaping, the inauguration of Sector E-12, and ensuring high-quality infrastructure development.

During the meeting, Randhawa was briefed on the progress of various infrastructure and urban development projects aimed at enhancing Islamabad’s aesthetics and livability.

He emphasised the importance of sustained efforts to maintain cleanliness, promote green spaces, and implement long-term beautification plans. He also directed officials to ensure strict adherence to project timelines and maintain high-quality standards in all initiatives.

“Every project we undertake should reflect excellence in craftsmanship, quality, and performance,” Randhawa stated, adding that the CDA is committed to providing the best facilities for Islamabad’s residents.

The chairman also highlighted the establishment of the Islamabad Water Agency to ensure clean and safe drinking water for the city. However, he stressed the need for a sustainable water management plan to meet future demands effectively.

Emphasising the importance of collaboration, Randhawa urged the corporate sector, leading brands, and other stakeholders to contribute to Islamabad’s beautification efforts through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives. He stated that CSR contributions could significantly enhance the success of the Spring 2025 Tree Plantation Campaign, making Islamabad greener and more environmentally sustainable.

In addition, he called on schools, universities, families, and individual citizens to take an active role in the tree plantation drive. “A beautiful Islamabad is our shared responsibility. I encourage the youth to plant trees and take care of green spaces. Together, we can make Islamabad one of the most beautiful capitals in the world,” he said.

The meeting concluded with a firm commitment to accelerating city-wide beautification efforts, including tree planting, landscaping, and horticulture projects. Randhawa reiterated his vision of making Islamabad a benchmark for urban planning and environmental conservation, striving to create a city that seamlessly integrates modern development with nature.

