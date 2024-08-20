AGL 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.89%)
AIRLINK 140.19 Increased By ▲ 8.71 (6.62%)
BOP 5.06 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1%)
CNERGY 3.64 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
DCL 7.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.22%)
DFML 40.90 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (1.84%)
DGKC 76.89 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.58%)
FCCL 20.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.24%)
FFBL 42.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.92%)
FFL 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
HUBC 147.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-0.71%)
HUMNL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (10.16%)
KEL 4.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
KOSM 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (8.65%)
MLCF 32.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1%)
NBP 45.40 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (3.42%)
OGDC 132.69 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (0.68%)
PAEL 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.42%)
PIBTL 5.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
PPL 111.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.09%)
PRL 22.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.12%)
PTC 12.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SEARL 55.95 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.36%)
TELE 7.54 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.8%)
TOMCL 41.60 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.22%)
TPLP 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.5%)
TREET 14.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.06%)
TRG 52.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.29%)
UNITY 28.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.84%)
BR100 8,184 Decreased By -0.2 (-0%)
BR30 25,640 Increased By 43.2 (0.17%)
KSE100 77,723 Decreased By -107 (-0.14%)
KSE30 24,783 Decreased By -94.5 (-0.38%)
Aug 20, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PEEF established to support higher education for underprivileged children:PM Shehbaz

  • Says 20% quota has been allocated for the youth of Balochistan under Pakistan Education Endowment Fund
BR Web Desk Published 20 Aug, 2024 01:30pm

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Tuesday that Pakistan Education Endowment Fund (PEEF) has been established to enable the children of poor families to get higher education.

The PM said this during his meeting with Oxford Union President Israr Khan Kakar at the PM House today.

PM Shehbaz said that 20% quota has been allocated for the youth of Balochistan in the endowment fund.

He also lauded Kakar on winning the Oxford Union election in June. Kakar became the third Pakistani and first from Balochistan to hold this position.

“Becoming the President of Oxford Union reflects steadfastness and unwavering determination of Israr Khan Kakar,” the PM said.

In March this year, the PM announced to establish PEEF to enable the high achievers to continue their studies regardless of financial constraints.

He emphasised the importance of equipping boys and girls with modern education and skills to take forward the country on the path of development.

The PM assured that all resources will be utilised in collaboration with the provinces in this regard.

PM Shehbaz Sharif Pakistan Education Endowment Fund

Comments

200 characters

PEEF established to support higher education for underprivileged children:PM Shehbaz

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

Investment in IT and agri sectors: Govt wants to reengage with Mashreq Bank: Aurangzeb

Pakistan successfully conducts test of ballistic missile Shaheen-II

Units 1 & 2 of Bin Qasim: KE moves Nepra for extension, renewal of service life

Gold prices in Pakistan hit record high of Rs260,700 per tola

Air Link partners with Acer Gadget to assemble laptops, tablets in Pakistan

Oil prices edge down on easing geopolitical risks, weak China demand

PM directs routing 50pc of public cargo thru Gwadar port

MoC says taking efforts to bring down ACD to zero

Read more stories