PEEF established to support higher education for underprivileged children:PM Shehbaz

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Tuesday that Pakistan Education Endowment Fund (PEEF) has been established to enable the children of poor families to get higher education.

The PM said this during his meeting with Oxford Union President Israr Khan Kakar at the PM House today.

PM Shehbaz said that 20% quota has been allocated for the youth of Balochistan in the endowment fund.

He also lauded Kakar on winning the Oxford Union election in June. Kakar became the third Pakistani and first from Balochistan to hold this position.

“Becoming the President of Oxford Union reflects steadfastness and unwavering determination of Israr Khan Kakar,” the PM said.

In March this year, the PM announced to establish PEEF to enable the high achievers to continue their studies regardless of financial constraints.

He emphasised the importance of equipping boys and girls with modern education and skills to take forward the country on the path of development.

The PM assured that all resources will be utilised in collaboration with the provinces in this regard.