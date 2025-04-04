Pakistan’s cement maker installs 4.8MW wind power plant

In a significant step toward sustainability, Thatta Cement Company Limited (THCCL) has completed and commissioned a 4.8MW wind power project at its plant in Thatta, Sindh.

The listed company disclosed the development in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Friday.

“We are pleased to announce the successful completion and commissioning of our 4.8MW wind power project at the company’s plant in Thatta, Sindh. This marks a significant milestone for the company, as the project has been completed well ahead of schedule and commenced operations on April 3, 2025,” read the notice.

The company said that with the latest expansion, its total installed capacity from renewable energy sources has risen to 9.8MW, comprising a 4.8MW wind power plant and a 5MW solar installation.

“This expansion in renewable energy has significantly strengthened our commitment to sustainable environmental practices. Our continued investment in renewable energy projects not only contributes to cost savings but also plays a crucial role in reducing the country’s reliance on fossil fuels,” it added.

The company, incorporated in Pakistan as a public limited company in 1980, is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of cement besides holding the ownership of Thatta Power (Private) Limited.

The global push for renewable energy is gaining momentum, with the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) reporting that global renewable energy capacity grew by 15.1% last year, reaching 4.5 terawatts, largely led by China.

A similar pattern has been observed in Pakistan and there has been a growing shift towards alternative energy sources, especially solar, which has become increasingly popular among residential and commercial sectors.

This rising trend has left decision-makers grappling with its implications for the national grid and energy sector, as electricity consumption remains stagnant.

Nonetheless, several projects have been initiated to exploit this relatively cheaper energy source.

Last month, Tariq Corporation Limited announced plans to set up a 200KW solar power system at its facility.

In February, Olympia Mills Limited announced plans to set up a 500KW off-grid solar power system at its facility.