AIRLINK 176.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-0.88%)
BOP 11.16 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1%)
CNERGY 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.35%)
FCCL 47.95 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.33%)
FFL 16.39 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.67%)
FLYNG 27.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.44%)
HUBC 144.11 Decreased By ▼ -2.80 (-1.91%)
HUMNL 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.04%)
KEL 4.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
KOSM 5.94 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.51%)
MLCF 62.85 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.34%)
OGDC 231.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.68 (-1.57%)
PACE 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.52%)
PAEL 45.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.96%)
PIAHCLA 17.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.94%)
PIBTL 10.68 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.04%)
POWER 12.06 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.58%)
PPL 189.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-1.33%)
PRL 37.49 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.46%)
PTC 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.86%)
SEARL 101.00 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.11%)
SSGC 39.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.41%)
SYM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.2%)
TELE 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.51%)
TPLP 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
TRG 66.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.77%)
WAVESAPP 11.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.94%)
WTL 1.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.59%)
BR100 12,923 Increased By 116.1 (0.91%)
BR30 39,341 Decreased By -362.2 (-0.91%)
KSE100 119,731 Increased By 792.8 (0.67%)
KSE30 37,075 Increased By 318.6 (0.87%)
Apr 04, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance THCCL (Thatta Cement Company Limited) 223.20 Increased By ▲ 3.34%

Pakistan’s cement maker installs 4.8MW wind power plant

BR Web Desk Published 04 Apr, 2025 11:15am

In a significant step toward sustainability, Thatta Cement Company Limited (THCCL) has completed and commissioned a 4.8MW wind power project at its plant in Thatta, Sindh.

The listed company disclosed the development in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Friday.

“We are pleased to announce the successful completion and commissioning of our 4.8MW wind power project at the company’s plant in Thatta, Sindh. This marks a significant milestone for the company, as the project has been completed well ahead of schedule and commenced operations on April 3, 2025,” read the notice.

The company said that with the latest expansion, its total installed capacity from renewable energy sources has risen to 9.8MW, comprising a 4.8MW wind power plant and a 5MW solar installation.

“This expansion in renewable energy has significantly strengthened our commitment to sustainable environmental practices. Our continued investment in renewable energy projects not only contributes to cost savings but also plays a crucial role in reducing the country’s reliance on fossil fuels,” it added.

The company, incorporated in Pakistan as a public limited company in 1980, is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of cement besides holding the ownership of Thatta Power (Private) Limited.

The global push for renewable energy is gaining momentum, with the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) reporting that global renewable energy capacity grew by 15.1% last year, reaching 4.5 terawatts, largely led by China.

A similar pattern has been observed in Pakistan and there has been a growing shift towards alternative energy sources, especially solar, which has become increasingly popular among residential and commercial sectors.

This rising trend has left decision-makers grappling with its implications for the national grid and energy sector, as electricity consumption remains stagnant.

Nonetheless, several projects have been initiated to exploit this relatively cheaper energy source.

Last month, Tariq Corporation Limited announced plans to set up a 200KW solar power system at its facility.

In February, Olympia Mills Limited announced plans to set up a 500KW off-grid solar power system at its facility.

PSX KSE 100 KSE100 KSE 100 index KSE100 index KSE psx companies companies listed on PSX KSE30 index Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Thatta Cement Company Limited KSE 100 companies Mette Frederiksen PSX notice KSE index Pakistan Stock Market PSX stocks PSX notices KSE 100 Index companies KSE 100 record high PSX listed companies

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan’s cement maker installs 4.8MW wind power plant

PSX hits record high as KSE-100 crosses 120,000 amid electricity tariff cut

Intra-day update: rupee inches up against US dollar

US imposes 29pc tariff on Pakistan

Stocks sell off, dollar weakens as Trump tariffs fuel economic worries

KE FCA for Jan: Nepra allows Rs3.021 negative adjustment, withholds Rs2bn

Oil set for worst week in months over Trump’s new tariffs

Power rate cut gets cautious welcome from FPCCI

KPK, Balochistan: Afghan refugees’ repatriation begins

Industry hails power tariff cut but calls for more

Read more stories