PCB reveals star-studded commentary panel for PSL X

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Sunday announced a high-profile commentary panel for the tenth edition of the Pakistan Super League, officially called PSL X.

The commentary panel features the likes of former England Test captain Sir Alastair Cook, former MCC President Mark Nicholas, Dominic Cork and Mark Butcher. They will be joined by South Africa’s JP Duminy and Mike Haysman, New Zealand’s Martin Guptill, Bangladesh’s Athar Ali Khan, and Australia’s two-time Women’s World Cup winner Lisa Sthalekar.

Former Test captains Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, Ramiz Raja, and Aamir Sohail will provide local expertise. They will be accompanied by analyst Bazid Khan, former women’s team captain Urooj Mumtaz, and cricket expert Sikander Bakht.

In a first for PSL, one full match will feature exclusive Urdu commentary, with Ali Younis, Aqeel Samar, Marina Iqbal, Salman Butt, and Tariq Saeed leading the panel. Pakistani commentators will also contribute to select segments, enhancing accessibility for local fans.

Erin Holland and Zainab Abbas will host the league matches.

The marquee tournament is set to kick off on 11 April at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium and conclude with the final in Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on 18 May. The 34-match tournament will span four venues: Karachi, Lahore, Multan, and Rawalpindi.