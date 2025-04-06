Pakistan hands over another relief consignment to Myanmar

Pakistan has handed over the second consignment of emergency relief aid to Myanmar for its earthquake victims, according to a press release from the National Disaster Management Authority.

This latest shipment brings the total relief assistance dispatched to Myanmar to 70 tons in response to the recent earthquake.

Acting on the directions of the Prime Minister of Pakistan, NDMA efficiently coordinated and expedited the dispatch of these relief consignments within a short timeframe, the statement read.

The Ambassador of Pakistan in Myanmar, H.E. Imran Haider, along with the diplomats and officials from the Pakistan Embassy, officially handed over the relief to the Chief Minister of the Yangon Region and the Director General of Training of MoFA.

The government of Pakistan and Pakistan’s National Disaster Management Authority remain steadfast in their commitment to providing humanitarian assistance to the earthquake-affected people of Myanmar.

The death toll from the powerful quake that hit on March 28 rose to 3,471, state media reported, with 4,671 people injured and another 214 still missing.

Aid agencies have warned that the combination of the unseasonable rains and extreme heat could cause outbreaks of disease, including cholera, among quake survivors who are camping in the open.