Power sector owes Rs165.256bn to SNGPL

ISLAMABAD: Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has revealed that it is facing grievous liquidity issues due to alarming level of outstanding dues of Rs 165.256 billion against the power sector, official sources told Business Recorder.

“The state of affairs is detrimental for sustainability of overall financial structure of the company and can lead to international i default by PSO & PLL against RLNG supplies,” said the gas utility company in a letter to Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Central Power Purchasing Agency-Guaranteed (CPPA-G).

According to the company, out of Rs 165.256 billion, receivables against Guddu Power stood at Rs 29.705 billion, Nandipur Rs 10.331 billion, TPS Muzaffargarh Rs 1.362 billion, TPS Muzaffargarh Rs 1.362 billion, GTPS Faisalabad, Rs 1.8 billion, GTPS Shahdra Rs 175 million, SPS Faisalabad Rs 92 million, NGPS Multan Rs 56 million, totaling to Rs 43.522 billion against Wapda’s power plants of which Rs 11.575 billion are on account of gas charges, Rs 306 million GIDC (including LPS) and Rs 31. 641 billion are LPS (gas charges).

Power sector owes Rs148.5bn dues: SNGPL says facing ‘grievous’ liquidity crisis

Total gas charges against Kapco stood at Rs 2.252 billion, Rs 1.513 billion against Engro Energy, Rs 20.943 billion against Liberty Power, Rs 1.423 billion Orient Power, Rs 899 million FKPCL, Rs 1.210 billion Sapphire Power, Rs 845 million Saif Power, Rs 88 million Davis Energen, Rs 87 million M/s Halmore and Rs 2 million Altern Energy.

SNGPL further stated that Rs 32.416 billion are overdue against QATPL Rs 31.813 billion Balloki Power, and Rs 28.252 billion against NPPMCL (HBS) totaling it to Rs 92.481 billion against government owned power plants

The gas utility company maintained that out of total overdue amount of Rs 165.265 billion, Rs 72.654 billion are gas charges, Rs 688 million GIDC (including LPS) and Rs 91.969 billion LPS (gas charges) SNGPL noted that power plants have shown their inability to pay outstanding dues to SNGPL due to non release of amounts by CPPA-G and also requested SNGPL to take-up the matter with relevant quarters for early resolution of current situation.

“Currently a huge amount of Rs. 165.265 billion is receivable from power sector due to which SNGPL is facing severe financial crisis and unable to fulfill its commitments towards upstream gas supplies,” said SNGPL’s Operation Manager.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025