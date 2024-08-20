AGL 23.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.95%)
Karsaz Road accident: police books woman in murder case

BR Web Desk Published August 20, 2024 Updated August 20, 2024 07:55pm

Karachi police has registered a murder case against the woman accused of being involved in a deadly accident on Karsaz Road a day ago that killed at least two people.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), a copy of which is available with Business Recorder, a Toyota Land Cruiser rammed into a motorcycle, causing serious injuries to a man named Imran Arif and his daughter Amna Arif. Both the father and daughter succumbed to the injuries.

A media report also suggested that the vehicle then hit two more motorcycles and overturned after colliding with a car parked on the road.

The FIR was registered on the complaint of Imtiaz Arif, whose brother and niece died in the accident.

7 dead as coaster collides with trailer on Karachi’s Mauripur Road

Imtiaz said in the FIR that he was informed that his brother and niece were shifted to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) after their bike was hit by a vehicle allegedly being driven by a woman named Natasha Danish on Karsaz Road.

The FIR invoked sections 320 (punishment for qatl-i-khata by rash or negligent driving), 337G (punishment for hurt by rash or negligent driving), 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees or upwards).

307 people die in 36,846 road traffic crashes in Jul

‘No one is above the law’

In a statement on Tuesday, the police said it had filed the case “without delay”, taking the necessary legal action by arresting the individual.

“There are some reports circulating on social media that are attempting to create the impression that the police may be slow in taking proper action,” the statement added.

“The District Police East would like to make it clear that no one is above the law.”

Suspecting that the driver might be under the influence of drugs, the police said it sent the accused to the hospital for a medical examination to fulfill legal requirements.

“The medical report is to be provided by Jinnah Hospital, which has been formally requested in writing,” the statement read.

17 people killed, 41 injured in Pakistan truck crash: officials

The arrested individual must be presented before a magistrate within 24 hours, as per legal procedure.

“The Investigation Wing will continue to handle the remaining stages of the investigation on merit and will present the charge sheet in court. Any speculation in this regard is merely sensationalism. Two precious lives were lost, and the police will not be negligent in their investigation. We share the grief of the bereaved families equally,” police said.

