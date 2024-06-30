7 dead as coaster collides with trailer on Karachi’s Mauripur Road

A coaster collided with a trailer on Karachi’s Mauripur Road on Sunday, causing seven deaths and six injuries, Aaj News reported.

The deceased include three children, three women, and one man. The identified victims include 40-year-old Sughra (wife of Ghulam Ali), 45-year-old Sadia (wife of Ahmed), 6-year-old Sakina (daughter of Manzoor Alam), 4-year-old Zeenat (daughter of Hayat), 10-year-old Kinza (daughter of Ahmed), 14-year-old Qadeer (son of Abdul Jabbar). One deceased woman has not been identified yet.

Four killed in Deherki road accident

A single-family from Azizabad Bhangoriya Goth was on the coaster for a picnic in Hawks Bay, according to police. Children and women comprised the majority of the passengers.

After the accident, the trailer truck driver fled, but police impounded the vehicle.

At least 18 killed as truck plunges into ravine in Hub

The Sindh Governor, Kamran Tessori, expressed his condolences over the tragedy, offering prayers for the departed souls and patience for the bereaved families.

The governor further instructed relevant authorities to provide all possible medical assistance to the injured.