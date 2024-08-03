307 people die in 36,846 road traffic crashes in Jul

LAHORE: Rescue-1122 rescued 260,016 victims while responding to 217,062 emergencies across Punjab during the month of July 2024.

Out of total emergencies, 148,055 were medical emergencies, 36,846 were road traffic accidents, 5,558 falls/ slip, 5,224 delivery cases, 4,635 crime incidents, 2,374 electric shock, 2,138 occupational injuries, 1,877 fire emergencies, 1,301 animal rescue operations, 192 drowning incidents, 109 structural collapses and 8,753 miscellaneous operations in Punjab.

