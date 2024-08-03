AGL 23.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AIRLINK 107.45 Increased By ▲ 2.85 (2.72%)
BOP 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.58%)
CNERGY 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (14.99%)
DCL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.6%)
DFML 42.13 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.98%)
DGKC 83.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-1.99%)
FCCL 21.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.72%)
FFBL 43.30 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.17%)
FFL 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
HUBC 149.25 Increased By ▲ 2.95 (2.02%)
HUMNL 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.99%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.96%)
KOSM 4.46 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (8.52%)
MLCF 34.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.37%)
NBP 48.00 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.8%)
OGDC 130.40 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (0.93%)
PAEL 26.75 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (3.68%)
PIBTL 5.76 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.7%)
PPL 112.30 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (1.01%)
PRL 23.94 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (10.27%)
PTC 12.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
SEARL 58.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.05%)
TELE 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
TOMCL 44.74 Increased By ▲ 3.55 (8.62%)
TPLP 8.52 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (9.94%)
TREET 15.38 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.08%)
TRG 54.20 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.95%)
UNITY 30.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.2%)
WTL 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,317 Increased By 90.2 (1.1%)
BR30 25,912 Increased By 432.3 (1.7%)
KSE100 78,226 Increased By 485.7 (0.62%)
KSE30 25,231 Increased By 185.5 (0.74%)
Aug 03, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-08-03

307 people die in 36,846 road traffic crashes in Jul

Recorder Report Published 03 Aug, 2024 06:46am

LAHORE: Rescue-1122 rescued 260,016 victims while responding to 217,062 emergencies across Punjab during the month of July 2024.

Out of total emergencies, 148,055 were medical emergencies, 36,846 were road traffic accidents, 5,558 falls/ slip, 5,224 delivery cases, 4,635 crime incidents, 2,374 electric shock, 2,138 occupational injuries, 1,877 fire emergencies, 1,301 animal rescue operations, 192 drowning incidents, 109 structural collapses and 8,753 miscellaneous operations in Punjab.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

crime Rescue 1122 road traffic

Comments

200 characters

307 people die in 36,846 road traffic crashes in Jul

ECC approves urea import proposal

Apr-Jun quarter: Nepra approves Rs6.69bn negative adjustment for KE

Senate panel told: Ogra takes over oil demand-supply function

2024-29 sell-off roadmap presented to Dar

India, BD enact new law: Ministry working on draft ‘Dam Safety Act’

Weekly SPI inflation down 0.12pc

No visa-free entry for Indians, Afghans, Cabinet told

Petroleum policy: New PD terms could discourage $5bn potential investment

July petroleum sales dip 11pc to 1.2m tons yoy

SECP commissioners’ interview: Selection body reconstituted

Read more stories