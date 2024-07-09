Ambani wedding: Hillary, Boris, Adani among guests expected on July 12

Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and former UK prime minister Boris Johnson are among the high-profile guests expected to attend the wedding of Anant Ambani, son of billionaire Mukesh Ambani, reported Bloomberg on Monday.

Citing anonymous sources familiar with the guest list, the report added that the wedding of Anant and Radhika Merchant is expected to draw about 1,200 people on July 12.

Gautam Adani, Asia’s second-richest tycoon, is also likely to attend the ceremony, it added.

Ambani wedding begins with traditional Gujarati ceremony

The guests – whose invitations came in the form of miniature temples – will also be treated to hundreds of dishes, added the report.

Many of these dishes were curated by Mukesh’s wife, Nita, and feature Indian street food specialties like aloo tikki, tomato chaat, palak chaat, chana kachori, and kulfi from chefs in Varanasi.

The events come as the ballooning net worth of Asian tycoons come into focus, most of who are in the midst of a massive wealth transfer to their heirs, added Bloomberg.

For perspective, Mukesh Ambani, with a net worth of about $120 billion, is ranked number 11 in the world, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

His youngest son’s wedding is already underway with several traditional ceremonies such as the ‘Sangeet’ (musical ceremony) which drew popstar Justin Bieber, who was reportedly paid $10 million for the performance.

A ‘Haldi’ ceremony held on Monday was also attended by Bollywood celebrities as well as friends and family.

Designer Manish Malhotra shared images of Nita’s traditional outfit, while Isha Ambani was also dressed in traditional attire.

The couple’s earlier three-day celebration featured Rihanna in March.

This event also drew Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg, Microsoft’s Bill Gates, Disney’s Bob Iger among the glitzy attendees.

A luxury cruise from Palermo to Portofino in May featured performances by Katy Perry and Andrea Bocelli among others.

The Ambani family also last week hosted a mass wedding for 50 underprivileged couples.

Previously, Beyonce performed at Isha’s wedding in 2018 after an engagement ceremony in Lake Como, while Chris Martin of Coldplay performed at Akash and Shloka’s pre-wedding affair.