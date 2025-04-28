AIRLINK 166.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-0.93%)
Dar discusses regional situation with UK FM

Recorder Report Published 28 Apr, 2025 05:47am

ISLAMABAD: Amid escalating tensions between Pakistan and India in the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar spoke with UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy on Sunday and both leaders agreed to maintain active communication as the regional situation continues to evolve.

During the telephone conversation Senator Dar apprised his British counterpart of the current state of affairs, strongly rejecting India’s false accusations, baseless propaganda, and unilateral actions. He specifically condemned New Delhi’s decision to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT), calling it a blatant violation of international obligations.

Reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to peace, Dar underscored the country’s unwavering resolve to safeguard its national interests while working to uphold regional stability.

Foreign office summons Indian diplomat in Islamabad

UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy emphasized the urgent need for de-escalation and called for the peaceful resolution of issues through dialogue.

