Exporters sound the alarm over highways closures in Sindh

KARACHI: Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers & Exporters Association has raised alarm over the closure of major highways in Sindh.

Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers & Exporters Association in a press release said that the textile export sector, a vital pillar of Pakistan’s economy, has urged to intervene as ongoing protests across major Sindh highways leading to Karachi Port continue to inflict devastating losses.

It said thousands of containers loaded with export goods have remained stranded for more than ten days, resulting in millions of dollars in damages to the exporters who are already grappling with an uncertain global economic environment.

The PHMA North Zone has voiced deep concern over the growing crisis, emphasizing that the blockage of export cargo is not merely a logistical inconvenience but a direct threat to the livelihood of millions connected to the industry.

The protest-induced paralysis of transport routes has also severely impacted the timely arrival of imported raw materials to manufacturing units, further exacerbating the misery of the business community. Factory operations are slowing down, orders are facing cancellation risks, and international buyers are expressing frustration over delays, tarnishing Pakistan’s image as a reliable trading partner.

The business community, already strained under economic pressures, feels abandoned as the government has yet to take effective action to clear the critical arteries that are the lifelines of trade. The exporters, who contribute significantly to the national exchequer through foreign exchange earnings, are now facing the grim possibility of large-scale order losses which could have irreversible consequences for the country’s already fragile economy.

In light of the gravity of the situation, Abdul Hameed, Chairman of PHMA (North Zone), has made a fervent appeal to the Prime Minister, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), and the Chief Ministers of Sindh and Punjab to take immediate and decisive measures to restore normalcy.

He stressed that the delay in resolving the crisis not only jeopardizes the export sector but also endangers the broader economic recovery efforts at a time when Pakistan can ill afford any setbacks. It is imperative that the government understands that uninterrupted logistics and trade operations are the backbone of economic stability and growth.

The PHMA emphasised that urgent clearance of the blocked highways and uninterrupted access to Karachi Port are essential to save thousands of businesses, secure millions of jobs, and preserve the country’s valuable foreign exchange inflows.

The value-added textile sector stands ready to support the government in any initiatives to resolve the issue amicably but underlines that time is critically short. Every day lost increases the risk of production halts, unemployment spikes, and loss of global market share.

The business community urges the highest authorities to recognize the severity of the disruption and prioritize resolving it before it triggers a full-scale economic disaster. Pakistan’s export industry needs immediate relief and proactive governance to navigate through this unprecedented challenge and continue contributing to national progress.