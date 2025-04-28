Pakistan, China reaffirm commitment to peace

ISLAMABAD: Amid heightened tensions between Islamabad and New Delhi following the Pahalgam attack, Pakistan and China on Sunday reaffirmed their firm commitment to regional peace and stability.

The reaffirmation came during a telephonic conversation between Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Ishaq Dar, and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

The discussion focused on the current regional situation and mutual efforts to maintain stability. During the call, Dar categorically rejected India’s unilateral and illegal actions, as well as its ongoing propaganda campaign against Pakistan.

Speakers highlight strategic, economic partnership between China, Pakistan

He expressed gratitude for China’s consistent and steadfast support, reaffirming Pakistan’s strong commitment to the enduring Pakistan-China friendship and their shared vision of an All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership.

He further emphasised Pakistan’s resolve to deepen bilateral cooperation with China across all areas of mutual interest.

Both sides reiterated their shared objective of promoting peace, mutual respect, and regional stability. They also voiced firm opposition to unilateralism and hegemonic policies.

The two leaders agreed to maintain close communication and coordination at all levels to further their common goals of peace, security, and sustainable development both within the region and beyond.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025