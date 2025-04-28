AIRLINK 166.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-0.93%)
BOP 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.82%)
CNERGY 7.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.13%)
CPHL 88.87 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.02%)
FCCL 44.58 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.48%)
FFL 15.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.71%)
FLYNG 28.62 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.43%)
HUBC 139.39 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (1.03%)
HUMNL 12.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.43%)
KEL 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.94%)
KOSM 5.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.44%)
MLCF 67.46 Increased By ▲ 2.67 (4.12%)
OGDC 212.37 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.32%)
PACE 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.49%)
PAEL 44.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.58%)
PIAHCLA 16.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.7%)
PIBTL 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.52%)
POWER 14.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.18%)
PPL 164.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-1.41%)
PRL 29.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-4.05%)
PTC 21.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.47%)
SEARL 88.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-1.64%)
SSGC 40.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.36%)
SYM 14.64 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.1%)
TELE 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.98%)
TPLP 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.35%)
TRG 64.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.12%)
WAVESAPP 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.95%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.53%)
YOUW 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.88%)
BR100 12,327 Increased By 71.3 (0.58%)
BR30 36,803 Increased By 80.1 (0.22%)
KSE100 115,469 Increased By 449.5 (0.39%)
KSE30 35,563 Increased By 234.3 (0.66%)
Apr 28, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-04-28

Pakistan, China reaffirm commitment to peace

Recorder Report Published 28 Apr, 2025 05:47am

ISLAMABAD: Amid heightened tensions between Islamabad and New Delhi following the Pahalgam attack, Pakistan and China on Sunday reaffirmed their firm commitment to regional peace and stability.

The reaffirmation came during a telephonic conversation between Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Ishaq Dar, and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

The discussion focused on the current regional situation and mutual efforts to maintain stability. During the call, Dar categorically rejected India’s unilateral and illegal actions, as well as its ongoing propaganda campaign against Pakistan.

Speakers highlight strategic, economic partnership between China, Pakistan

He expressed gratitude for China’s consistent and steadfast support, reaffirming Pakistan’s strong commitment to the enduring Pakistan-China friendship and their shared vision of an All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership.

He further emphasised Pakistan’s resolve to deepen bilateral cooperation with China across all areas of mutual interest.

Both sides reiterated their shared objective of promoting peace, mutual respect, and regional stability. They also voiced firm opposition to unilateralism and hegemonic policies.

The two leaders agreed to maintain close communication and coordination at all levels to further their common goals of peace, security, and sustainable development both within the region and beyond.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Wang Yi Ishaq Dar Pakistan and India DPM and Foreign Minister

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan, China reaffirm commitment to peace

MoF tells PD: Power sector subsidies tied to fiscal space

Rupee-dollar parity: Procuring dollars from market not a sustainable policy: Pasha

Exporters sound the alarm over highways closures in Sindh

Dar discusses regional situation with UK FM

Navy repels Indian aircraft carrier deployed in Arabian Sea

Pak-Afghan border: 54 militants killed in single engagement

Revenue requirements of SSGC: Decision delayed by Ogra creates controversy

Pakistan to host first DFDI Forum tomorrow

Eight appeals: President rejects CTO Islamabad’s stance

Read more stories