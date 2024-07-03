Ambanis host mass wedding for over 50 underprivileged couples

Asia’s richest man – Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani – along with his family hosted a mass wedding for 50 underprivileged couples in Mumbai on Tuesday, in order to mark the beginning of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s impending nuptials.

The brides were also presented with cheques of over INR1 lakh, reported Hindustan Times.

The brides were also given jewelry as well as household appliances and groceries for a year.

The event took place at Reliance Corporate Park in Navi Mumbai and over 50 underprivileged couples from the Palghar area, located about 100 km from Mumbai, got married at this event, attended by nearly 800 people.

It was attended by Mukesh and Nita Ambani, their son Akash Ambani, and his wife, Shloka Mehta. Akash’s twin, Isha Ambani, and her husband, Anand Piramal, were also present.

A grand reception with musical entertainment followed the affair.

All this comes as the family is gearing up to celebrate Anant , the youngest son of billionaire Mukesh and Nita, who is set to marry Radhika Merchant on July 12 at Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.

The wedding is expected to be a grand affair, with many high-profile guests and elaborate ceremonies.

The couple has already been celebrating with 2 grand pre-wedding events.

The first of which was a 3-day event in Jamnagar which was attended by business leaders as well as Hollywood and Bollywood celebrities.

Among the guests were Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg, his wife Priscilla Chan, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and Disney chief Bob Iger.

The event also held a performance by Rihanna.

The family began those celebrations too with a gesture of philanthropy, by hosting a dinner for 50,000 residents of Jamnagar, where Reliance Industries traces its roots.

The second pre-wedding celebration was a European cruise for over 1000 guests, with stops in Cannes and Portofino.

It included performances by Katy Perry and the Backstreet Boys, as well as by the Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli.