Katy Perry had payday of over $5.4mn to perform at Ambani’s pre-wedding luxury cruise

BR Life & Style Published 03 Jun, 2024 03:06pm

Musician Katy Perry was paid a sum of over $5.4 million to perform at the second pre-wedding party held atop a luxury European cruise for Anant Ambani, the son of Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani, according to reports.

Anant is set to marry fiancee Radhika Merchant in Mumbai in July.

The second pre-wedding party was held on a luxury cruise on land and over sea, across Italy and France, eventually docking this past weekend.

Perry performed a set of her most-loved songs including ‘Firework’, according to videos circulating on social media.

Legendary Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli also performed a concert in the Italian port locality of Portofino. He performed ‘Falling in Love with You’ – an iconic song by Elvis Presley.

Renowned electronic music DJ David Guetta was also one of the performers.

Backstreet Boys perform at Ambani pre-wedding celebration: report

The celebrations began on Wednesday in Palermo, Italy, where guests were treated to parties on board and on land across Rome, Cannes and Portofino.

The cruise reportedly comprised of 800 guests and 600 staff.

Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates and a host of Bollywood celebrities such as Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan and Ranbir Kapoor were also in attendance.

In March this year, Rihanna sang at a three-day-long pre-wedding party, held in Jamnagar, India.

It included guests Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg, Gates, Ivana Trump, Disney chief Bob Iger, and a host of Bollywood celebrities including Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, among others.

Wedding gift: Nita Ambani presents $80mn Dubai villa to Radhika Merchant

Mukesh Ambani, 66, is chairman of Reliance Industries – India’s biggest company by market capitalisation – and the world’s 10th-richest man, according to the Forbes billionaires list, worth more than $116 billion.

He reportedly paid Beyonce $4 million to perform a private concert for guests at his daughter’s wedding in 2018.

