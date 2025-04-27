Diplomatic setback for India at UNSC as Pakistan, China block pro-India statement on Pahalgam attack

In a significant diplomatic development, India faced a setback at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) as Pakistan, backed by China, blocked New Delhi’s attempts to frame the Pahalgam attack in its favor, according to Aaj News.

The UNSC’s condemnation of the April 22 attack, which came after a four-day delay, notably avoided direct reference to the Indian government, instead calling for cooperation with “all relevant authorities.”

Pakistan, currently a non-permanent member of the Security Council, strongly condemned the attack while working to ensure the statement remained balanced.

Islamabad, in close coordination with Beijing, pushed back against language that would have granted India advantage in the disputed region of Jammu and Kashmir, according to Aaj News.

In a notable shift, the UNSC statement on the Pahalgam attack included language acknowledging Pakistan’s sovereignty claim over Jammu and Kashmir, while also condemning the violence.

UNSC’s refusal to recognize Kashmir as Indian territory deals blow to New Delhi’s annexation claims post-2019.

Unlike the 2019 Pulwama attack, where the UNSC statement emphasized direct cooperation with the Indian government, this time the wording was carefully neutral.

Pakistan also ensured that India’s attempt to include “Pahalgam” as part of its claimed territory was omitted, while maintaining the internationally recognized term “Jammu and Kashmir.

“Terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security,” the ambassadors reaffirmed, while emphasizing that such acts are “criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation, wherever, whenever, and by whomsoever committed.”

India’s delayed reaction to the attack—issuing a condemnation only on April 26, four days after the incident—has also drawn scrutiny.

Pakistan has categorically denied any involvement in the attack, with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reiterating Islamabad’s willingness to cooperate with neutral investigations while rejecting what he called “India’s baseless allegations.”

The episode underscores the ongoing geopolitical tussle at the UN, where Pakistan and China have consistently challenged India’s efforts to isolate Islamabad on the Kashmir issue.