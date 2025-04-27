AIRLINK 166.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-0.93%)
Applicable from Apr 21st: SECP unveils new documents’ fee structure

Sohail Sarfraz Published April 27, 2025 Updated April 27, 2025 09:53am

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has issued a revised structure of fees for submission of documents by different categories of companies from April 21, 2025.

The SECP has issued a table of fee to be paid to the SECP Registrar and Commission under Seventh Schedule (fee paid by companies) of the Companies Act, 2017.

From April 21, 2025, there is a major difference of fee for submission of documents manually and electronically. The amount of fee is double or more in case of submission of documents manually. The SECP has notified that fee for submission of documents electronically shall be applicable only for the documents for which the facility of filing or lodging the documents electronically has been provided by the Commission.

AMCs, PFMs: SECP replaces TER capping regime with caps on management fees wef July 1

Where no fee has been prescribed for submission of documents electronically, the documents can only be submitted in physical form, the SECP added.

The new fee structure to be applicable from April 21, 2025 revealed that fee of Rs 6,050 to be paid by a company having a share capital for registration of a company whose nominal share capital does not exceed 100,000 rupees. The amount would be applicable for submission of documents manually. In case documents submission electronically, the fee to be paid stood at Rs 11,000.

The SECP has specified different fee structure for companies limited by guarantee and not having a share capital, other than a company registered under a licence granted under section 42.

For registration of a new company, a fee of Rs 20,000 (electronic submission of documents) would be charged for conversion of any existing company having a share capital into a company limited by guarantee, the same fee as is charged for registration a new company. In case of documents submission manually, the SECP will charge Rs 33,000. The same fee would be charged from companies limited by guarantee and having share capital.

The SECP has also specified fee for companies registered under a licence granted under section 42 and not having a share capital.

The fee for electronic submission of documents is Rs11,000 and manually submitted documents Rs 15,000 for filing, registering or recording any document notifying particulars relating to a mortgage or charge or pledge or other interest created by a company, or any modification therein or satisfaction thereof.

For filing, registering or recording any document notifying particulars relating to a scheme of amalgamation and allied documents prescribed under section 284, the following fee to be determined according to the classification of the transferee company, given in the Third Schedule, namely: -

In case of Public Sector Company, directly or indirectly wholly owned by Federal Government, the fee for manual submission of documents is Rs100,000 and electronic documents submission Rs 50,000.

Secondly, the fee for manual submission of documents for any other Public Sector Company is Rs200,000 and electronic documents submission Rs 100,000.

Thirdly, the fee for manual submission of documents for Medium Sized Company is Rs500,000 and electronic submission of documents is Rs 250,000.

Fourthly, the fee for manual submission of documents for Large Sized Company is Rs 700,000 and electronic submission of documents Rs350,000.

Fifthly, the fee for manual submission of documents by Public Interest Company, excluding Public Sector Company, is Rs 1,000,000 and electronic submission of documents Rs 500,000.

The SECP has also specified fee structure for companies established outside Pakistan which has a place of business in Pakistan.

For filing, registering or recording a document containing charter/statute/memorandum and articles, etc. for registration by a foreign company required or authorized to be filed, registered or recorded, a fee of Rs11,000 would be charged for electronic submission and Rs 22,000 for manual submission, the SECP added.

The SECP has also specified processing fee seeking approval, sanction, permission, exemption, direction or confirmation of the Commission or the registrar, as the case may be, a non-refundable application.

