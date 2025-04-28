Pakistan to host first DFDI Forum tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will host first-ever Digital Foreign Direct Investment (DFDI) Forum-2025 on April 29-30, a flagship international event that aims to position Pakistan at the centre of the global digital economy.

Hosted by the Ministry of IT & Telecommunication in collaboration with the Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO), the Forum is expected to bring together delegates from over 30 countries, including more than 200 top IT and telecom companies and over 50 startups, alongside policymakers, investors, and innovation leaders.

Among the international attendees, a high-powered UK delegation led by Economic Minister at Pakistan High Commission London, Dr Samina Zehra is drawing considerable attention.

The delegation includes a diverse group of accomplished professionals and strategic investors in fields such as AI, quantum technologies, cloud computing, and digital infrastructure.

Notable figures include Steve Suarez, Alina Timofeeva, Asim Khwaja, and Shahzad Manzoor Khan—with ongoing discussions surrounding a potential $100 million investment pipeline.

Speaking to Business Recorder ahead of the Forum, Dr Zehra shared her confidence in Pakistan’s evolving investment landscape. “Pakistan’s business environment has undergone a real transformation,” she said.

“We’re building momentum in the tech sector, and international investors are taking note. With solid frameworks in place and talent on the ground, we’re ready to scale.”

