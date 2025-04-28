AIRLINK 166.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-0.93%)
BOP 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.82%)
CNERGY 7.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.13%)
CPHL 88.87 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.02%)
FCCL 44.58 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.48%)
FFL 15.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.71%)
FLYNG 28.62 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.43%)
HUBC 139.39 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (1.03%)
HUMNL 12.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.43%)
KEL 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.94%)
KOSM 5.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.44%)
MLCF 67.46 Increased By ▲ 2.67 (4.12%)
OGDC 212.37 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.32%)
PACE 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.49%)
PAEL 44.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.58%)
PIAHCLA 16.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.7%)
PIBTL 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.52%)
POWER 14.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.18%)
PPL 164.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-1.41%)
PRL 29.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-4.05%)
PTC 21.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.47%)
SEARL 88.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-1.64%)
SSGC 40.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.36%)
SYM 14.64 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.1%)
TELE 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.98%)
TPLP 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.35%)
TRG 64.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.12%)
WAVESAPP 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.95%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.53%)
YOUW 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.88%)
BR100 12,327 Increased By 71.3 (0.58%)
BR30 36,803 Increased By 80.1 (0.22%)
KSE100 115,469 Increased By 449.5 (0.39%)
KSE30 35,563 Increased By 234.3 (0.66%)
Apr 28, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-04-28

Pakistan to host first DFDI Forum tomorrow

Recorder Report Published April 28, 2025 Updated April 28, 2025 06:12am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will host first-ever Digital Foreign Direct Investment (DFDI) Forum-2025 on April 29-30, a flagship international event that aims to position Pakistan at the centre of the global digital economy.

Hosted by the Ministry of IT & Telecommunication in collaboration with the Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO), the Forum is expected to bring together delegates from over 30 countries, including more than 200 top IT and telecom companies and over 50 startups, alongside policymakers, investors, and innovation leaders.

Among the international attendees, a high-powered UK delegation led by Economic Minister at Pakistan High Commission London, Dr Samina Zehra is drawing considerable attention.

PM Shehbaz welcomes Pakistan’s inclusion in WEF’s Digital FDI Initiative

The delegation includes a diverse group of accomplished professionals and strategic investors in fields such as AI, quantum technologies, cloud computing, and digital infrastructure.

Notable figures include Steve Suarez, Alina Timofeeva, Asim Khwaja, and Shahzad Manzoor Khan—with ongoing discussions surrounding a potential $100 million investment pipeline.

Speaking to Business Recorder ahead of the Forum, Dr Zehra shared her confidence in Pakistan’s evolving investment landscape. “Pakistan’s business environment has undergone a real transformation,” she said.

“We’re building momentum in the tech sector, and international investors are taking note. With solid frameworks in place and talent on the ground, we’re ready to scale.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Pakistan Economy Startups digital economy investors MOITT UK delegation DFDI DFDI Forum Dr Samina Zehra global digital economy IT and telecom companies

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan to host first DFDI Forum tomorrow

MoF tells PD: Power sector subsidies tied to fiscal space

Rupee-dollar parity: Procuring dollars from market not a sustainable policy: Pasha

Exporters sound the alarm over highways closures in Sindh

Dar discusses regional situation with UK FM

Pakistan, China reaffirm commitment to peace

Navy repels Indian aircraft carrier deployed in Arabian Sea

Pak-Afghan border: 54 militants killed in single engagement

Revenue requirements of SSGC: Decision delayed by Ogra creates controversy

Eight appeals: President rejects CTO Islamabad’s stance

Read more stories