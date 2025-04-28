AIRLINK 166.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-0.93%)
Apr 28, 2025
Navy repels Indian aircraft carrier deployed in Arabian Sea

NNI Published 28 Apr, 2025 05:47am

KARACHI: Pakistan Navy’s anti-axis/area-denial strategy repels Indian aircraft carrier as India has withdrawn its INS Vikrant which was earlier stationed at INS Kadamba naval base in Karwar, Karnataka near Pakistan border.

According to the latest satellite images, the Indian aircraft carrier INS Vikrant has suddenly arrived at the Indian port of Karwar. INS Vikrant was present at sea for only a few days. According to the Indian Navy, INS Vikrant was deployed in the Arabian Sea in view of the recent tensions between Pakistan and India.

Indian airlines to suffer higher costs, detours in ban from Pakistan airspace

The Indian government deployed INS Vikrant on April 23 near Pakistani territorial waters in the North Arabian Sea. The Indian Navy decided to recall the aircraft carrier due to the presence and continuous patrolling of the Pakistan Navy at sea.

According to the latest satellite intelligence (IMINT) images taken on April 26, 2025, INS Vikrant has re-moored at Karwar port. According to satellite images taken on April 23, INS Vikrant was heading towards the open waters of the Arabian Sea. Indian media and social media were in frenzy over the deployment of INS Vikrant. An aircraft carrier is not deployed in the open sea for just a few days. If the Pakistan Navy’s “carrier killer” missile systems are active at sea, retreat is the only safe option.

