Pak-Afghan border: 54 militants killed in single engagement

ISLAMABAD: Security forces have successfully thwarted a major infiltration attempt along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in North Waziristan, eliminating 54 militants in what has been described as the highest number of terrorists killed by security forces in a single egagement during entire campaign against terrorism.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), on Sunday the movement of a large group of militants was detected on the nights of April 25–26 and April 26–27 in the Hassan Khel area. The group, identified as members of the banned terrorists group, was attempting to infiltrate into Pakistani territory.

“Own troops effectively engaged and neutralized the threat,” the statement read. “As a result of precise and skillful action, all 54 terrorists were eliminated.” A substantial cache of weapons, ammunition, and explosives was recovered from the scene.

ISPR noted that this marks the highest number of militants killed in a single engagement since the beginning of Pakistan’s campaign against terrorism.

It says that the intelligence reports revealed that the group was operating under the direction of foreign handlers and had been planning high-profile attacks within Pakistan. The statement further said that the statement noted that such actions, at a time when India is levelling baseless accusations against Pakistan, clearly implies on whose cues FAK is operating. Such actions amount to treason and betrayal against the state and its citizens,” it added.

“These actions, especially at a time when the nation’s focus is on combating terrorism, raise serious concerns about the intentions behind such provocations,” ISPR stated.

The military referred to the recent National Security Committee (NSC) meeting, which highlighted that distracting Pakistan’s security forces from their focus on the war against terror seems to be the strategic intent of India to allow a breathing space to FAK, which is reeling from the onslaught of our Armed Forces’ resolute offensive against them.

The armed forces reiterated their unwavering commitment to safeguarding Pakistan’s territorial integrity and eradicating terrorism. “Such decisive actions strengthen our national resolve and reaffirm that Pakistan is winning the war against terrorism,” the statement concluded.

