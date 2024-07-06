AGL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.62%)
Ambani wedding: a $10mn payday for Justin Bieber

BR Life & Style Published July 6, 2024 Updated July 6, 2024 03:34pm

Canadian pop star Justin Bieber reportedly received $10 million to perform at the sangeet of Anant Ambani — the youngest son of Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani — and Radhika Merchant that took place on Friday.

Bieber performed a set of his biggest hits including ‘Peaches’, ‘Sorry’ and more.

Anant is the youngest son of the 11th-richest person in the world, Reliance Industries CEO Mukesh Ambani, whose net worth was estimated by Forbes to be around $120 billion.

Merchant’s father, Viren Merchant, is the CEO of pharmaceuticals company Encore Healthcare.

Ambani wedding begins with traditional Gujarati ceremony

The sangeet ceremony was held at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) and attended by many Bollywood and sports celebrities.

Guests included Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt – dressed in custom couture by Pakistani designer Faraz Manan – Ranbir Kapoor, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh and Janhvi Kapoor.

From the sports fraternity, cricketers Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, and a few others were also in attendance.

The Ambani family also dedicated a special performance to Team India for winning the T20 World Cup.

Anant and Radhika will tie the knot at the Jio Convention Center in Mumbai, on July 12.

Asia’s wealthiest man takes global rich to the zoo

The Ambani and Merchant families have already treated guests and their communities to numerous pre-wedding celebrations.

In March, more than 1,200 guests gathered for a three-day bash that featured Rihanna’s first performance in eight years, a set by Akon, magic by David Blaine, and more.

In late May, around 1,200 of their nearest and dearest, aged “six months going up to 90 years,” according to bride Radhika, boarded a cruise ship for a four-day voyage.

It featured performances by the Backstreet Boys, David Guetta, Andrea Bocelli, Katy Perry, and Pitbull.

Previously, the weddings of Anant Ambani and Isha Ambani hosted performances by Beyoncé and Coldplay.

