Pakistan open to ‘neutral, transparent’ probe into Pahalgam attack: PM Shehbaz

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Saturday that Pakistan was open to participate in any neutral, transparent and credible investigation into the Pahalgam firing incident in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Addressing a passing-out parade at the Pakistan Military Academy in Kakul, PM Shehbaz called out India for its baseless allegations and for continuing with a “pattern of exploitation, levelling baseless allegations and false accusations without credible investigation or verifiable evidence”.

“The recent tragedy in Pahalgam is yet another example of this perpetual blame game, which must come to a grinding halt.

Continuing with its role as a responsible country, Pakistan is open to participating in any neutral, transparent and credible investigation,“ the PM said.

Moreover, the PM underscored the importance of Kashmir, saying that as the Founder of the Nation Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah rightly said, Kashmir is the jugular vein of Pakistan.

Pakistan, India exchange gunfire for 2nd day as ties plummet after attack

The PM emphasized,“ “Let there be no doubt, Pakistan shall continue to support the right of self-determination of the Kashmiri people till they achieve their rights through their great struggle and sacrifices.”

His statement comes after India’s announcement of suspending the Indus Waters Treaty following the attack in IIOJK.

Since the attack, relations have plunged to their lowest level in years, with India accusing Pakistan of supporting “cross-border terrorism” after gunmen carried out the worst attack on civilians in contested Muslim-majority IIOJK for a quarter of a century.

Moreover, the Senate unanimously passed on Friday a resolution stating that any misadventure by India will be met with a firm, swift and decisive response.

The resolution moved by Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar.

The resolution stated that Pakistan remains fully capable and prepared to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity against any aggression including water terrorism or military provocation.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump said that India and Pakistan will figure out relations between themselves.

Trump, speaking to reporters on Air Force One, cited historical conflict in the disputed border region and said he knew both countries’ leaders, but did not answer when asked whether he would contact them.

“They’ll get it figured out one way or the other,” he said as he traveled aboard his plane. “There’s great tension between Pakistan and India, but there always has been.”