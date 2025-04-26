AIRLINK 166.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-0.93%)
Pakistan

Pakistan, India exchange gunfire for 2nd day as ties plummet after attack

Reuters Published 26 Apr, 2025 10:44am

SRINAGAR: Pakistan and Indian troops exchanged gunfire for a second straight day on Saturday as ties plummeted between the two nuclear-armed neighbours after an attack on tourists blamed on Pakistani militants killed 26 in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) region.

The Indian Army said its troops responded to “unprovoked” small arms fire from multiple Pakistan Army posts that started around midnight on Friday along the 740-km (460-mile) de facto border separating the Pakistan and Indian areas of IIOJK.

The Indian Army said Pakistani troops had also opened up with sporadic fire around midnight on Thursday. No casualties were reported from the Indian side, it said.

US condemns attack in Pahalgam, says not taking a position on IIOJK

There was no immediate comment from the Pakistani military.

IIOJK’s police have identified three suspects, including two Pakistani nationals, who carried out the April 22 attack. Pakistan has denied any involvement and its defence minister has said an international investigation was needed into the attack.

After the attack, Pakistan and India unleashed a raft of measures against each other, with Pakistan closing its airspace to Indian airlines, and India suspending the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty that regulates water-sharing from the Indus River and its tributaries.

Pakistan and India have a decades-old ceasefire agreement over the disputed region of IIOJK but their troops still exchange gunfire sporadically. The two nations both claim IIOJK and have fought two of their three wars over it.

India Pakistan IIOJK Indian Army Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir Pakistan and India Pakistan India relations Pakistan India Pahalgam attack

