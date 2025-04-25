AIRLINK 167.80 Decreased By ▼ -10.36 (-5.81%)
BOP 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.59%)
CNERGY 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.8%)
CPHL 88.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.50 (-4.86%)
FCCL 44.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-3.87%)
FFL 15.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.14%)
FLYNG 28.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.58%)
HUBC 138.25 Decreased By ▼ -3.86 (-2.72%)
HUMNL 12.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.73%)
KEL 4.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.06%)
KOSM 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-5.57%)
MLCF 64.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-2.25%)
OGDC 212.03 Decreased By ▼ -2.33 (-1.09%)
PACE 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.65%)
PAEL 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.96%)
PIAHCLA 17.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.83%)
PIBTL 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-5.12%)
POWER 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.11%)
PPL 167.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.82 (-1.66%)
PRL 30.63 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-7.69%)
PTC 21.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.44%)
SEARL 90.21 Decreased By ▼ -3.19 (-3.42%)
SSGC 41.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
SYM 14.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-6.02%)
TELE 7.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.26%)
TPLP 9.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.76%)
TRG 65.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-2.54%)
WAVESAPP 9.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.34%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
YOUW 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.62%)
BR100 12,255 Decreased By -261.8 (-2.09%)
BR30 36,723 Decreased By -919.8 (-2.44%)
KSE100 115,020 Decreased By -2206.3 (-1.88%)
KSE30 35,328 Decreased By -691.3 (-1.92%)
Apr 25, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-04-25

Pakistan misses wheat production target

Fazal Sher Published April 25, 2025 Updated April 25, 2025 06:27am

ISLAMABAD: The country has missed the wheat production target as the estimated production of the commodity is 28.42 million tons from an area of 9.1 million hectares against the set target of 33.58 million for the Rabi Season 2024-2025 from an area of 10.368 million hectares of land.

According to provincial governments’ reports, shared during the Federal Committee on Agriculture (FCA) meeting presided over by Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research (MNFS&R) Rana Tanveer Hussain, wheat production for 2024-25 is estimated at 28.42 million tons from an area of 9.1 million hectares; the decrease in production is 10 per cent over the last year.

The FCA during its previous meeting held on November 2024 fixed a wheat crop production target at 33.58 million tons for the Rabi Season 2024-2025 from an area of 10.368 million hectares of land.

‘Urgent wheat imports may be needed to save from food crisis’

The meeting was also informed that onion production for 2024-25 is estimated at 2.7 million tons from an area of 0.17 million hectares, the increase in production is 15.7 per cent, whereas, area decreased 17.3 per cent over the last year. Similarly, tomato production for 2024-25 is estimated 654,000 tons from an area of 53,000 hectares. The increase in production is 8.8 per cent, whereas, the area increased by 4.8 per cent over the last year. The potato production for 2024-25 is estimated 654,000 tons from an area of 53,000 hectares; the increase in production is 8.8 per cent. The FCA reviewed the performance of Rabi crops (2024-25) and fixed targets for the Kharif season 2025-26.

The FCA fixed a production target of cotton 10.18 million bales from area of 2.2 million hecatres. It also fixed a rice production target of 9.17 million tons from over three million hectares of land.

The FCA also fixed the production target of sugarcane for the year 2026-25 at 80.3 million tons over an area of 1.1 million hectares. The committee fixed maize production target at 9.7 million tons production from an area over 1.5 million hectares of land. The targets of other crops including mung, maash, and chillies were also fixed by FCA.

The senior officials of the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said that during January to April 2025, 39 per cent below average precipitation was recorded. Also, 60 per cent below average precipitation recorded in April with extremely drier conditions over southern half (Sindh and Balochistan).

Overall, the temperature may remain above normal in most parts of the country during January to April, 2025, he said, adding that during May to July, 2025, above normal precipitation is likely over most parts of the country except May.

He said that temperature is expected to remain above normal in most parts of the country during the next three months, except July.

The meeting was attended by the representatives of provincial agriculture departments, IRSA, PMD, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Zarai Taraqiati Bank Ltd (ZTBL), National Fertiliser Development Centre (NFDC), Agriculture Policy Institute (API), Federal Seed Certification and Registration Department, Department of Plant Protection (DPP), Federal Water Management, Pakistan Oil Seed Board, Pakistan Agriculture Storage and Services Cooperation, senior official of the MNFS&R, and chairman Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Wheat Federal Committee on Agriculture MNFSR Rabi crop season wheat production target Pakistani wheat

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan misses wheat production target

Gradual recovery likely in LSM sector, says FD

Pakistan asks India to present evidence

Pakistan closes airspace, suspends trade with India

Economic future of Pakistan: Pivotal role of private sector highlighted

Economic growth hinges on structural reforms: SBP

FSR for CY24 unveiled: SBP says financial system’s resilience remains intact

All categories covered: FBR extends new set of rules for e-invoicing

Forex & appeal rules: SC dismisses federation’s plea

APCMA, cement cos: CAT asked to annul Rs6.35bn CCP penalty

Read more stories