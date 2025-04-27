AIRLINK 166.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-0.93%)
BOP 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.82%)
CNERGY 7.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.13%)
CPHL 88.87 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.02%)
FCCL 44.58 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.48%)
FFL 15.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.71%)
FLYNG 28.62 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.43%)
HUBC 139.39 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (1.03%)
HUMNL 12.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.43%)
KEL 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.94%)
KOSM 5.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.44%)
MLCF 67.46 Increased By ▲ 2.67 (4.12%)
OGDC 212.37 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.32%)
PACE 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.49%)
PAEL 44.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.58%)
PIAHCLA 16.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.7%)
PIBTL 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.52%)
POWER 14.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.18%)
PPL 164.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-1.41%)
PRL 29.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-4.05%)
PTC 21.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.47%)
SEARL 88.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-1.64%)
SSGC 40.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.36%)
SYM 14.64 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.1%)
TELE 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.98%)
TPLP 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.35%)
TRG 64.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.12%)
WAVESAPP 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.95%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.53%)
YOUW 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.88%)
BR100 12,327 Increased By 71.3 (0.58%)
BR30 36,803 Increased By 80.1 (0.22%)
KSE100 115,469 Increased By 449.5 (0.39%)
KSE30 35,563 Increased By 234.3 (0.66%)
Apr 27, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-04-27

Saudi Arabia reports record non-oil exports of $137bn in 2024

Reuters Published 27 Apr, 2025 05:46am

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s non-oil exports reached an all-time high of 515 billion riyals ($137.29 billion) in 2024, the state news agency said on Saturday, as the kingdom continues its push to diversify its economy away from oil dependence.

The world’s leading oil exporter is investing billions of dollars to achieve its Vision 2030 plan, which focuses on reducing its reliance on oil and spending more on infrastructure to boost industries like tourism, sports and manufacturing.

Saudi Arabia is also working to attract more outside investment to ensure its ambitious plans stay on track.

Non-oil exports rose 13% year-on-year, and over 113% since the launch of Saudi vision 2030, state news agency SPA added.

Abdulrahman Althukair, CEO of the Saudi Export Development Authority, was quoted by SPA attributing the jump in non-oil exports to the “kingdom’s sustained efforts in economic diversification”.

On Friday, Saudi Arabia announced its 2024 annual report for the kingdom’s 2030 Vision plan, which saw the kingdom attract foreign direct investment worth 77.6 billion riyals ($20.69 billion).

Saudi Arabia KSA Saudi Arabia Economy Saudi Arabia non oil exports

Comments

200 characters

Saudi Arabia reports record non-oil exports of $137bn in 2024

Peak-hour power tariff: APTMA urges govt to share constraint details

Macroeconomic outlook: SBP governor apprises foreign investors

Climate resilience: Aurangzeb calls for swift global action

Applicable from Apr 21st: SECP unveils new documents’ fee structure

Pakistan knows how to defend its homeland: COAS

Pahalgam incident: PM calls for impartial global probe

Civilians’ trial: SC resumes hearing of ICAs tomorrow

Twin cities observe complete shutter down strike

Key accused in Imran Khan rally firing case gets two life terms

Five killed, one injured in firing on vehicle

Read more stories