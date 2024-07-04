Ambani wedding begins with traditional Gujarati ceremony

Anant Ambani – the youngest son of Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani – and Radhika Merchant’s wedding ceremonies began on Wednesday, with a traditional Gujarati ceremony held at the Ambani’s $4 billion Mumbai residence, Antilia.

The ceremony was attended by several dignitaries as well as a host of Bollywood celebrities such as Janhvi Kapoor, Anil and Tina Ambani.

Merchant was dressed in custom traditional attire by ace designer Manish Malhotra, who shared images of the look and details of the embroidery on social media.

Nita Ambani, her daughter-in-law Shlokha Ambani as well as Mukesh’s daughter Isha Ambani were also dressed in traditional outfits.

Isha with her children and father Mukesh.

Mukesh’s brother Anil (M) with his wife Tina Ambani (R)

Videos of the ceremony were quickly circulating on social media, many showing the guests in attendance, as well as the bride and groom celebrating.

This ceremony represents the bride where she receives gifts from her maternal uncle. Occasionally, the ritual is also observed by the bride’s maternal aunt’s husband.

Asia’s wealthiest man takes global rich to the zoo

Radhika and Anant are set to get married on July 12 at Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.

Ahead of the wedding, the couple has already been celebrating with several pre-wedding events.

The first one was hosted in Jamnagar, and for the second one, the Ambanis took their guests on a four-day-long cruise across Europe.

Earlier this week, the Ambanis hosted a mass wedding for 50 underprivileged couples at the Reliance Corporate Park (RCP) in Mumbai.