Business & Finance

Good Bricks factory officially opens in Pakistan

Press Release Published April 21, 2025

INNOCSR, a Korean company leading the way in sustainable construction technology, has officially inaugurated a Good brick factory in Thatta, near Karachi, Pakistan. The factory marks a significant milestone in INNOCSR’s mission to transform the construction sector in South Asia through the production of clean, non-fired bricks.

The Good Bricks Thatta factory is funded by the Korea Environmental Industry & Technology Institute (KEITI) and supported by UNIDO, the European Union, Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA), Reserve Carbon, Sindh People’s Housing for Flood Affectees (SPHF), HANDS Pakistan, and NED University of Engineering & Technology in Karachi.

This collaborative effort reflects the growing commitment of international and local stakeholders to advance sustainable building practices in Pakistan.

The opening ceremony was attended by representatives from the EU, UNIDO, KOTRA, SPHF, and HANDS, as well as local academics and community leaders. Attendees were introduced to the Good Brick technology and given a tour of the factory, including a live demonstration of the green brick production process.

Good Bricks and its key stakeholders and local partners gather for the inauguration of the Good Bricks factory in Thatta. “We are proud to expand our footprint across South Asia and offer an eco-friendly alternative to traditional brick manufacturing. This plant in Thatta is a significant step towards our vision to create cleaner, more resilient and more sustainable building,” said Sam Yoonsuk Lee, CEO of InnoCSR.

The Good Bricks Thatta factory will begin operations by supplying bricks to SPHF’s beneficiaries for the reconstruction of flood-affected buildings in Sindh province, including homes and a community hall. The initiative aims to support post-disaster recovery as well as serve as a model for future sustainable construction projects across Pakistan.

“The Government of Sindh, through SPHF, is leading the construction of 2.1 million houses—making it the world’s largest housing initiative. As part of its commitment to sustainability, the Government is promoting eco-friendly technologies and currently collaborating with Good Bricks to pilot green construction solutions,” added Khalid Mehmood Shaikh, CEO of SPHF.

The Good Bricks System uses a proprietary soil stabilizer and does not require coal or firing, significantly reducing carbon emissions and air pollution.

This expansion also builds on InnoCSR’s strategic investment from ADB Ventures, which supports the company’s scale-up of clean brick manufacturing across South Asia.

Good bricks

