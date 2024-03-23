MoC asked to expedite Pak-Turkmenistan TTA

ISLAMABAD: Economic Affairs Division (EAD) has asked Ministry of Commerce (MoC) to expedite signing of Transit Trade Agreement (TTA) between Pakistan and Turkmenistan, well informed sources told Business Recorder.

These directions were issued during the 7th Inter-Ministerial Meeting (IMM) held under the chairmanship of the Joint Secretary, Ministry of Economic Affairs, to review the progress of decisions taken during the 5th Session of the Pak-Turkmenistan Joint Inter-Governmental Commission (IGC).

The meeting underscored the forum’s significance in strengthening economic ties between the two countries.

The Chair emphasized the urgency of signing the Transit Trade Agreement (TTA) between Pakistan and Turkmenistan and suggested Ministry of Commerce (MoC) to pursue the matter in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) and provide an updated status within 14 days. Additionally, MoC was asked to issue reminder to MoFA about Turkmenistan’s pending response regarding the draft Agreement on Transit Traffic.

Concerning the establishment of a Trade House, MoFA and MoC were directed to arrange a meeting with Turkmenistan and execute the establishment as agreed in the 5th session of JIC. MoC was further instructed to inform the Economic Affairs Division (EAD) about the outcomes of the Joint Business Council (JBC).

The Joint Working Group (JWG) on oil and gas has been operational, but the Technical Group meeting is pending. The Petroleum Division was instructed to schedule the meeting with MoFA and prompt MoFA to address the matter.

It was further noted that information regarding the TAP project is awaited from Turkmenistan. MoFA was directed to pursue the matter.

The Ministry of Maritime Affairs was tasked with preparing a summary for Cabinet approval on the MoU on Sister Port relationship between Port of Gwadar and the Port of Turkmenbashi. Additionally, MoFA was instructed to address the issue of pending direct flight with Turkmenistan.

Mol&P was directed to share proposal MoFA for Turkmenistan’s consideration. Furthermore, Mol&P must share the minutes of the 2nd meeting of the Joint Working Group (JWG) on Industrial Cooperation and propose dates for the 3rd meeting.

Ministry of Federation Education and Professional Training was instructed to remind MoFA about pending issues with Turkmenistan.

The decisions taken during the meeting are as follows: (i) Ministries /Divisions/ Departments with pending cases on the Turkmen side shall issue reminders to MoFA afresh;(ii) MoFA will address the cases with Turkmenistan to obtain updates, and Pakistan’s Mission to Turkmenistan will follow up;(iii) participation from representatives of Pakistan Missions abroad and Embassies of both countries must be ensured from the next Inter-Ministerial Meeting for more effective coordination;(iv) the absence of the Ministry of National Heritage & Culture Division has been noted. A letter regarding their non-participation will be issued to NH&CD; and (v) Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication was directed to share the updated implementation status.

