Minister, Turkmenistan envoy discuss TAPI gas project

Recorder Report Published 25 Aug, 2023 06:34am

ISLAMABAD: Ambassador of Turkmenistan Atadjan Movlamov called on interim Federal Minister for Energy Muhammad Ali, here on Thursday and discussed the TAPI gas project.

The ambassador extended his congratulations to the minister on assuming his new portfolio and exchanged pleasantries.

The Minister for Energy expressed his gratitude and passed on the regards from caretaker Prime Minister of Pakistan Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar.

“PM is pleased that the TAPI project is dealt on priority basis.” Both sides agreed to speed up the TAPI gas pipeline project.

Muhammad Ali underscored the importance of gas for the economy of Pakistan. “With [the] increasing energy demand of the country, such projects need [an] aggressive approach,” remarked the Energy minister.

He further reiterated Pakistan’s commitment towards the TAPI project. The progress on this project is in the right direction and will bear fruit. In this context, the host government agreement (HGA) is expected to be concluded, with mutual consensus, in October.

Moreover, frequent meetings of the working group on Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan (TAP) electricity project will be held to expedite the project.

