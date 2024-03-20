AIRLINK 63.78 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (2.54%)
BOP 6.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.44%)
CNERGY 4.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.4%)
DFML 14.94 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.27%)
DGKC 66.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-2.9%)
FCCL 17.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.92%)
FFBL 24.93 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.34%)
FFL 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
GGL 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.33%)
HBL 108.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.24%)
HUBC 116.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.21%)
HUMNL 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.04%)
KEL 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.12%)
KOSM 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.48%)
MLCF 35.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-2.79%)
OGDC 123.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.19%)
PAEL 22.94 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.23%)
PIAA 23.89 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (7.52%)
PIBTL 5.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
PPL 111.09 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.17%)
PRL 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
PTC 15.25 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (7.47%)
SEARL 53.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.43%)
SNGP 63.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.64%)
SSGC 10.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.55%)
TELE 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.13%)
TPLP 10.97 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.24%)
TRG 71.43 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (1.61%)
UNITY 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.31%)
WTL 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.47%)
BR100 6,751 Increased By 52.9 (0.79%)
BR30 22,646 Increased By 28.2 (0.12%)
KSE100 65,503 Increased By 612.1 (0.94%)
KSE30 21,721 Increased By 185.1 (0.86%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 20, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-03-20

PBS inflation rates understated, says economist

Abdul Rasheed Azad Published 20 Mar, 2024 03:00am

ISLAMABAD: “The consumer price index (CPI) and sensitive prices index (SPI) based inflation rates computed by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) are understated to release a rate higher by about 2.4 percent”.

This was stated by former Finance Minister Dr Hafeez Pasha while talking to this correspondent on Tuesday.

According to PBS the CPI for February 2024 was 23.1 percent, which as per Dr Pasha is around 25.5 percent. SPI according to PBS was 32.89 percent year on year during the week ending 14th March which Dr Pasha calculated at 35.29.

Elaborating on his thesis Dr Pasha said that PBS SPI data released on 15th February 2024 showed an increase of over 1,100 percent in consumer gas prices but a week later the PBS noted only a 480 percent hike in consumer gas prices thereby showing over 100 percent reduction which indicates gross and not too well thought out data manipulation.

Dr Pasha further stated that while computing inflation figures the PBS considered the lowest quantile of gas and electricity tariff, while it should take the average quantile to show a more realistic picture.

Dr Pasha pointed out that construction costs, according to PBS data, witnessed an increase of 18-20 percent, while there was a rise of 5-6 percent in house rents. The two should be at par, he said adding that according to PBS data construction input costs increased by 15.03 percent, wages rose by 13.03 percent, and house rent by 7.7 percent.

Dr Pasha further contended that the prices prevalent in the suburbs of Karachi may not be comparable to those in the suburbs of Sargodha therefore a comparison as made by PBS is not appropriate.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

PBS SPI electricity tariff CPI Dr Hafeez Pasha

Comments

200 characters

PBS inflation rates understated, says economist

IMF comes up with new ‘wish list’

Chinese ambassador meets Aurangzeb: CPEC’s next phase to focus on monetisation of earlier gains

RDA fetches $141m inflows in Feb

Feb C/A posts $128m surplus

IMF-Govt talks conclude

Govt yet to firm up strategy to overcome electricity challenge

APTMA shares ‘policy roadmap’ with minister Jam

Non-submission of comments: PHC attaches salary of FBR chief?

Section 22 (2) of Employees’ Old-Age Benefits Act: SC explains how an insured person can avail exception

Jul-Feb ITeS export remittances rise 14.9pc to $1.977bn YoY

Read more stories