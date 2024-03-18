Tanzid, Rishad power Bangladesh to series win against Sri Lanka

CHITTAGONG: Rishad Hossain played an attacking innings of 48 after substitute Tanzid Hasan Tamim hit 84 off 81 balls Monday, steering Bangladesh to a four-wicket win and a 2-1 ODI series victory over Sri Lanka.

Set a modest target after Janith Liyanage’s unbeaten 101 guided Sri Lanka to 235 all out in 50 overs, Bangladesh raced to 237-6 in 40.2 overs.

Rishad remained unbeaten on 48 off just 18 balls.

The hosts were in danger when Wanindu Hasaranga forced Mehdiy Hasan Miraz, the last recognised batsman, to give a catch to Pramod Madushan for 25, with Bangladesh still 58 runs away from victory.

Sri Lanka, Bangladesh hit by key injuries for ODI decider

But Rishad dispatched the first ball he faced over midwicket for six and did not look back.

He hit four sixes and five fours in his whirlwind innings before Mushfiqur Rahim, 37 not out, finished the game with a boundary off Maheesh Theekshana.

Tanzid led the initial charge, replacing Soumya Sarkar in the second innings as a concussion sub, despite Lahiru Kumara wreaking havoc with 4-48.

‘A lot of character’

“Tanzid batted really well at the start. The way Mushi (Mushfiqur) batted, I think it helped Rishad’s innings,” Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto said.

“On a wicket like this, the bowlers showed a lot of character.”

Liyanage earlier staged a lone battle en route to his maiden century after Bangladesh made regular strikes, with Taskin Ahmed leading the way for the home side with 3-42.

Skipper Kusal Mendis (29) and Charith Asalanka (37) made a good start but lost their wickets before they could build bigger innings.

“I think we were 40-50 runs short but we bowled well in few overs,” Mendis said.

“Janith (Liyanage) batted really well, a couple of wickets fell in the middle overs, and he then batted very well.”

Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat first, only to lose both openers inside four overs.

Taskin struck early, trapping in-form opener Pathum Nissanka leg-before for one, then dismissing the other opener Avishka Fernando for four in his next over.

Mustafizur Rahman, playing his first match in the series, removed Sadeera Samarawickrama off his first ball for 14 to leave Sri Lanka reeling at 41-3.

Leg-spinner Rishad made Mendis his first ODI wicket, also off his first ball of the game.

Mustafizur ended Asalanka’s counter-attacking innings before Mehidy claimed two back-to-back wickets to expose the tail.

But Liyanage held one end firm to ensure Sri Lanka batted out 50 overs, hitting Taskin over the cover for a four in the final over to reach his century off 101 balls.

Mustafizur and Mehidy claimed 2-39 and 2-38, respectively.

Bangladesh won the opener by six wickets, with Sri Lanka taking the second by three wickets on Friday.

The two teams will now play a two-match Test series, beginning on Friday in Sylhet.