Pakistan

President Zardari administers oath to PM Shehbaz’s 19-member federal cabinet

  • Muhammad Aurangzeb, Ahsan Iqbal, Khawaja Asif, Rana Tanveer, Azam Nazeer Tarar, Jam Kamal Khan, Amir Muqam, Awais Leghari and Attaullah Tarar, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Abdul Aleem Khan among others take oath
BR Web Desk Published March 11, 2024 Updated March 11, 2024 04:06pm

The oath-taking ceremony of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s new federal cabinet took place on Monday at the Aiwan-e-Sadr. The national anthem was played to inaugurate the ceremony, following which the Holy Quran was recited.

President Asif Ali Zardari administered the oath to the 19-member cabinet.

Federal cabinet likely to take oath today

Muhammad Aurangzeb, Ahsan Iqbal, Khawaja Asif, Rana Tanveer, Azam Nazeer Tarar, Jam Kamal Khan, Amir Muqam, Awais Leghari and Attaullah Tarar, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Abdul Aleem Khan and others took oath.

Likely portfolios

Business Recorder earlier reported that the Azam Nazeer Tarar is likely to be given the ministry of law ­and justice, Ishaq Dar is expected to be given ministry for foreign affairs, and Tariq Fatemi to be made special assistant on foreign affairs. Khawaja Asif is likely to be given the portfolio of defence.

SBA: IMF awaits formation of PM Shehbaz’s cabinet ahead of sending mission for 2nd review

Mohammad Aurangzeb is likely to be given portfolio of finance. Ahsan Iqbal is likely to be given planning and development, Musaddiq Malik to be given petroleum, Atta Tarar information and broadcasting, and Shaza Fatima Khawaja is likely to be made minister for information technology.

Ahad Cheema is likely be made adviser on establishment division and Mohsin Naqvi as adviser on interior.

Earlier, the PM sent a summary to the president which included 13 MNAs and two senators as federal ministers.

Federal Cabinet Oath taking ceremony

Comments

200 characters
EQ Mar 11, 2024 04:18pm
How many of these have the background or qualifications for the post they are getting?
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Imran Mar 11, 2024 04:42pm
Log Kachra jama ker ka Bijli banatay hain hum Hukumat banatay hain.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Test Mar 11, 2024 05:42pm
@EQ, Khalid Muqbool is educated person and pride of Karachi
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
ALTAF NOOR ALI Mar 11, 2024 06:38pm
Why is it a matter of pride for us to say 'All the Best'. Why is it so difficult to find someone who is not a pessimistic 24/7?
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

