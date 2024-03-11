President Zardari administers oath to PM Shehbaz’s 19-member federal cabinet

The oath-taking ceremony of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s new federal cabinet took place on Monday at the Aiwan-e-Sadr. The national anthem was played to inaugurate the ceremony, following which the Holy Quran was recited.

President Asif Ali Zardari administered the oath to the 19-member cabinet.

Muhammad Aurangzeb, Ahsan Iqbal, Khawaja Asif, Rana Tanveer, Azam Nazeer Tarar, Jam Kamal Khan, Amir Muqam, Awais Leghari and Attaullah Tarar, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Abdul Aleem Khan and others took oath.

Business Recorder earlier reported that the Azam Nazeer Tarar is likely to be given the ministry of law ­and justice, Ishaq Dar is expected to be given ministry for foreign affairs, and Tariq Fatemi to be made special assistant on foreign affairs. Khawaja Asif is likely to be given the portfolio of defence.

SBA: IMF awaits formation of PM Shehbaz’s cabinet ahead of sending mission for 2nd review

Mohammad Aurangzeb is likely to be given portfolio of finance. Ahsan Iqbal is likely to be given planning and development, Musaddiq Malik to be given petroleum, Atta Tarar information and broadcasting, and Shaza Fatima Khawaja is likely to be made minister for information technology.

Ahad Cheema is likely be made adviser on establishment division and Mohsin Naqvi as adviser on interior.

Earlier, the PM sent a summary to the president which included 13 MNAs and two senators as federal ministers.