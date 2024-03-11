Federal cabinet likely to take oath today

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is expected to take the oath today (Monday). Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) sources maintained that initially, 12 to 14 members cabinet will take the oath of their portfolios, most probably today (Monday) to be administered by newly-elected President Asif Ali Zardari.

They further maintained that Azam Nazeer Tarar is likely to be given the ministry of law ­and justice, Ishaq Dar is expected to be given ministry for foreign affairs, and Tariq Fatemi to be made special assistant on foreign affairs. Khawaja Asif is likely to be given the portfolio of defence.

Mohammad Aurangzeb is likely to be given portfolio of finance. Ahsan Iqbal is likely to be given planning and development, Musaddiq Malik petroleum, Atta Tarar information and broadcasting, and Shaza Fatima Khawaja is likely to be made minister for information technology.

Ahad Cheema is likely be made adviser on establishment division and Mohsin Naqvi as adviser on interior. Jam Kamal and Chaudhary Salik Hussain will also be part of the federal cabinet. However, the sources maintained that some of these portfolios may likely be changed, as consultations were still under way within the party, as well as, with other stakeholders.

