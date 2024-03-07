AIRLINK 59.92 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.45%)
SBP-held foreign exchange reserves fall another $54mn, now stand at $7.9bn

  • Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country at $13.02bn
BR Web Desk Published 07 Mar, 2024 07:50pm

Foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) decreased by $54 million on a weekly basis, clocking in at $7.9 billion as of March 1, data released on Thursday showed.

Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $13.02 billion. Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at $5.12 billion.

The central bank cited debt repayments as the reason for the decrease in the foreign currency reserves.

“During the week ended on 01-Mar-2024, SBP’s reserves decreased by US$ 54 million to US$ 7,895.7 million due to debt repayments,” the central bank said in a statement.

Last week, Pakistan’s central bank reserves had decreased by $63 million.

