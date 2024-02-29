AIRLINK 59.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.43%)
SBP-held foreign exchange reserves fall below $8bn

  • Debt repayments and lack of fresh inflows put pressure on dollar stockpile
BR Web Desk Published February 29, 2024

Foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) decreased by $63 million on a weekly basis, clocking in at $7.95 billion as of February 23, data released on Thursday showed.

Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $13.04 billion. Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at $5.09 billion.

The central bank cited debt repayments as the reason for the decrease in the foreign currency reserves.

“During the week ended on 23-Feb-2024, SBP’s reserves decreased by US$ 63 million to US$ 7,949.6 million due to debt repayments,” it said.

Last week, Pakistan’s central bank reserves had decreased by $44 million.

