More rains likely

Recorder Report Published 03 Mar, 2024 02:55am

KARACHI: Rains may fall on a normal scale in the country’ most parts in March, as the Met Office has also hinted at an early wheat harvest for the southern zone.

In its monthly outlook for March 2024, the Met said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, northern Punjab and Kashmir may receive higher than normal rains this month.

Although, it forecast a normal rainfall for the country’ most parts. Nationwide minimum temperatures may remain warmer than normal, although the daytime mercury levels are expected to stay slightly higher.

Temperatures may range above normal levels, which is seen as an impact full factor for the wheat maturity in the country’ southern zone.

An increase in temperatures may also help start the pollen season in major cities such as Islamabad, Lahore.

Over the month, the spatial temperatures gradient may cause strong winds, dust and hailstorms. The standing crops including vegetables may also see a moderate amount of water for irrigations.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

