AIRLINK 58.95 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.66%)
BOP 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
CNERGY 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.23%)
DFML 16.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.91%)
DGKC 68.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.07%)
FCCL 17.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.28%)
FFBL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
FFL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
GGL 10.01 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.77%)
HBL 112.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.18%)
HUBC 114.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.52 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.24%)
KEL 4.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.93%)
KOSM 3.64 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.68%)
MLCF 37.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.13%)
OGDC 116.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.3%)
PAEL 23.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.66%)
PIAA 11.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.7%)
PIBTL 5.73 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.06%)
PPL 104.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.71%)
PRL 26.61 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.23%)
PTC 9.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.31%)
SEARL 53.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.64%)
SNGP 65.24 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.38%)
SSGC 11.08 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.28%)
TELE 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.82%)
TPLP 11.88 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
TRG 75.30 Increased By ▲ 2.59 (3.56%)
UNITY 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.14%)
WTL 1.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,305 Increased By 19 (0.3%)
BR30 21,612 Increased By 25.7 (0.12%)
KSE100 61,742 Increased By 183.1 (0.3%)
KSE30 20,751 Increased By 32.8 (0.16%)
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from February 21,2024
BR Web Desk Published 22 Feb, 2024 09:09am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • X faces disruption in Pakistan for 5th consecutive day: NetBlocks

Read here for details.

  • SJC proceedings against judge to continue even after resignation, rules Supreme Court

Read here for details.

  • SC disposes off petition seeking to declare polls null, void

Read here for details.

  • UBL’s profit clocks in at Rs56.5bn, up 76% in 2023

Read here for details.

  • National Saving Schemes: CDNS reduces rates of return on majority instruments

Read here for details.

  • Lotte Chemical’s profit plunges 50% in 2023

Read here for details.

