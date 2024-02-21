X faces disruption in Pakistan for 5th consecutive day: NetBlocks

Internet monitor Netblocks on Wednesday reported a nationwide disruption to X (formerly Twitter) in Pakistan as the interim government kept quiet on an unprecedented blockage of the social networking platform.

“Update: Metrics show that X/Twitter remains largely restricted in Pakistan past the four-day mark; imposed on Saturday as disclosures relating to election fraud circulated on the platform, the measure significantly hinders the exercise of democracy and media freedom,” NetBlocks said on X.

The organisation reported on February 17 a nationwide disruption to X in Pakistan, which has continued to date.

The development comes after political parties in the country alleged election rigging in the February 8 polls that were conducted amid the suspension of cellular services in the country.

Meanwhile, the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) Asia has called on the caretaker government to ensure “unfettered access” to social media platforms.

“Social media platform X remains restricted for the fifth day in a row. Authorities must ensure unfettered access to social media platforms and allow a free flow of information to facilitate media reporting about post-election issues in Pakistan,” it said.