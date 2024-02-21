AIRLINK 57.99 Increased By ▲ 2.95 (5.36%)
BOP 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.11%)
CNERGY 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.53%)
DFML 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.38%)
DGKC 68.55 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (3.86%)
FCCL 17.75 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (4.29%)
FFBL 25.75 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (5.32%)
FFL 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.44%)
GGL 9.74 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.18%)
HBL 111.80 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (1.64%)
HUBC 114.80 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (1.28%)
HUMNL 6.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.42%)
KEL 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.47%)
KOSM 3.58 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (14.74%)
MLCF 37.40 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.75%)
OGDC 117.20 Increased By ▲ 3.71 (3.27%)
PAEL 22.90 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (4.09%)
PIAA 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.43%)
PIBTL 5.67 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.09%)
PPL 105.25 Increased By ▲ 2.56 (2.49%)
PRL 26.55 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (5.61%)
PTC 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.59%)
SEARL 53.34 Increased By ▲ 3.72 (7.5%)
SNGP 64.99 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (3.4%)
SSGC 10.94 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.67%)
TELE 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.73%)
TPLP 11.87 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.95%)
TRG 72.71 Increased By ▲ 5.11 (7.56%)
UNITY 20.73 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.12%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (7.38%)
BR100 6,289 Increased By 126.2 (2.05%)
BR30 21,591 Increased By 608.7 (2.9%)
KSE100 61,559 Increased By 1094.9 (1.81%)
KSE30 20,718 Increased By 420.9 (2.07%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 21, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance LOTCHEM (Lotte Chemical Pakistan Limited) 18.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.99%

Lotte Chemical’s profit plunges 50% in 2023

BR Web Desk Published 21 Feb, 2024 02:30pm

Lotte Chemical Pakistan Limited (LOTCHEM), a subsidiary of South Korean chemical giant Lotte Chemical Corporation (LCC), saw its profit-after-tax (PAT) plunge by 50%, clocking in at Rs5.08 billion in 2023 compared to PAT of Rs10.12 billion in 2022.

The profit decline is attributed to a decrease in revenue and a rise in the cost of sales.

The Board of Directors (BoD) of the listed company in a meeting held on Wednesday reviewed the financial performance of the company for the period ended on December 31, 2023.

During the meeting, the BoD announced a final cash dividend of Rs1 per share.

As per the latest financials, the company’s earnings per share (EPS) stood at Rs3.35 per share, against Rs6.68 per share in SPLY.

LOTCHEM’s net revenue decreased by nearly 19% to Rs81.62 billion in 2023, as compared to Rs100.27 billion recorded in the previous year.

Lotte Chemical shuts plant operations temporarily on ‘lower downstream demand’

Consequently, the company’s gross profit stood at Rs10.24 billion in 2023, as compared to Rs17.82 billion, a drop of 43%. LOTCHEM’s profit margin reduced to 12.5% in 2023, in comparison to 17.8% in 2022.

During the period, the company’s administrative expenses increased by 9%, reaching Rs654.4 million in 2023, as compared to Rs602.5 million in SPLY.

LOTCHEM’s other income stood at Rs2.57 billion in 2023, up by 39% as compared to Rs1.84 billion in 2022.

Consequently, the company’s registered a profit before tax of Rs9.51 billion in 2023, as compared to Rs15.76 billion in 2022, a fall of 40%.

During the period, the chemical maker paid taxes to the tune of Rs4.43 billion, as compared to Rs5.64 billion in 2022.

The company’s effective tax rate stood at 47% in 2023, as compared to 36% in SPLY.

Lotte Chemical Pakistan Limited was incorporated in Pakistan on 30 May 1998 under the Companies Ordinance, 1984. The principal activity of the Company is to manufacture and sale of Pure Terephthalic Acid (PTA).

Taxes Companies profit after tax PAT gross profit Lotte Chemical Pakistan Limited LOTCHEM PSX notice

Comments

200 characters

Lotte Chemical’s profit plunges 50% in 2023

Profit-taking trims gains, KSE-100 up nearly 1%

Intra-day update: rupee regains strength against US dollar

Pakistan sovereign dollar bonds jump after coalition government deal

National Saving Schemes: CDNS reduces rates of return on majority instruments

Textile unit commits Rs1.4bn tax ‘fraud’ by ‘misusing’ EFS

Oil rises as investors weigh Red Sea attacks, US rate cut outlook

UBL’s profit clocks in at Rs56.5bn, up 76% in 2023

Gold price per tola increases Rs750 in Pakistan

With cranes and excavators, Indian farmers prepare to march on capital

Read more stories