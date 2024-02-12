AIRLINK 55.74 Decreased By ▼ -4.11 (-6.87%)
BOP 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.98%)
CNERGY 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-5.91%)
DFML 13.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-4.36%)
DGKC 66.61 Decreased By ▼ -4.29 (-6.05%)
FCCL 17.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-3.73%)
FFBL 25.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-3.02%)
FFL 8.86 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-10.14%)
GGL 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2%)
HBL 108.42 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-1.89%)
HUBC 113.13 Decreased By ▼ -3.02 (-2.6%)
HUMNL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-5.59%)
KEL 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-9.66%)
KOSM 3.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-7.35%)
MLCF 36.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.56%)
OGDC 134.20 Decreased By ▼ -11.50 (-7.89%)
PAEL 21.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-6.91%)
PIAA 9.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-9.8%)
PIBTL 5.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-9.9%)
PPL 108.02 Decreased By ▼ -8.93 (-7.64%)
PRL 25.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-7.58%)
PTC 10.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-8.95%)
SEARL 46.34 Decreased By ▼ -3.75 (-7.49%)
SNGP 61.90 Decreased By ▼ -4.53 (-6.82%)
SSGC 10.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-6.24%)
TELE 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-5.67%)
TPLP 11.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-6.39%)
TRG 68.27 Decreased By ▼ -2.23 (-3.16%)
UNITY 19.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-7.05%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-6.92%)
BR100 6,246 Decreased By -199.5 (-3.1%)
BR30 21,661 Decreased By -1085.4 (-4.77%)
KSE100 61,065 Decreased By -1878.4 (-2.98%)
KSE30 20,638 Decreased By -650.7 (-3.06%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 12, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

London stocks inch up tracking Wall Street gains; eye on BoE comments

Reuters Published 12 Feb, 2024 02:39pm

UK shares edged higher on Monday as markets tracked the upbeat sentiment from Wall Street over the weekend, while investors braced for a data-heavy week, including domestic consumer prices that could offer clues on the monetary policy path.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 gained 0.1% by 0836 GMT, while the midcap FTSE 250 was up 0.7%.

Markets digested the benchmark S&P 500 closing above 5,000 for the first time on Friday, with boosts from megacap stocks, though the focus remained on the raft of economic data this week.

Market participants will await comments from Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey later in the day, besides domestic and U.S. inflation data later this week, for any clues on when the interest rates might begin easing.

FTSE 100 flat; precious metal miners offset gains in homebuilders

Pharmaceuticals was a drag, down 1.4%, as AstraZeneca fell 1.9% after Barclays cut its price target for the drugmaker to 12,500 pounds from 13,500 pounds.

Among corporate updates, Frasers Group gained 2.4% after the British retailer said it intends to commence a new share buyback programme with Deutsche Numis for no greater than 80 million pounds.

London stocks FTSE 100 UK's FTSE 100 FTSE 100 index

Comments

200 characters

London stocks inch up tracking Wall Street gains; eye on BoE comments

Market shrugs off energy ministry’s post, KSE-100 loses nearly 1,900 points

Pakistan’s remittances clock in at $2.4bn in January, up 26% YoY

Rupee closes marginally lower against US dollar

Delay in election results do not mean rigging: PM Kakar

JI’s Hafiz Naeem vacates Sindh Assembly seat over alleged rigging

Pakistan ‘is bankrupt’ and ‘sinking deeper every year’: Atif Mian

Attock Refinery postpones month-long closure over OGRA advice

Dawood Lawrencepur to sell entire stake in Tenaga Generasi to Artistic Milliners

Oil slips after rally last week on Middle East, tight supply

Relative of freed hostage appeals for Gaza deal

Read more stories