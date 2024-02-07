AIRLINK 60.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.08%)
BOP 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.63%)
CNERGY 4.28 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.88%)
DFML 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (4.09%)
DGKC 73.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.15%)
FCCL 18.64 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (3.27%)
FFBL 26.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.66%)
FFL 10.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.28%)
GGL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
HBL 113.75 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (1.13%)
HUBC 115.56 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (1.37%)
HUMNL 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
KEL 4.91 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.94%)
KOSM 3.57 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.13%)
MLCF 38.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.76%)
OGDC 153.03 Decreased By ▼ -2.97 (-1.9%)
PAEL 23.87 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.47%)
PIAA 10.98 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.2%)
PIBTL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.57%)
PPL 121.26 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.63%)
PRL 29.50 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (4.39%)
PTC 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1%)
SEARL 52.12 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.07%)
SNGP 68.80 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.16%)
SSGC 11.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.44%)
TELE 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
TPLP 12.93 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.29%)
TRG 73.55 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.96%)
UNITY 21.30 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.57%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
BR100 6,585 Increased By 24.4 (0.37%)
BR30 23,464 Increased By 133.4 (0.57%)
KSE100 63,994 Increased By 194.7 (0.31%)
KSE30 21,662 Increased By 61.6 (0.29%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 07, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

FTSE 100 flat; precious metal miners offset gains in homebuilders

Reuters Published 07 Feb, 2024 01:45pm

UK shares were subdued on Wednesday, as gains in homebuilder stocks over increase in house prices were offset by a sell-off in precious mining stocks, while investors awaited Federal Reserve officials’ comments for monetary policy cues.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 was flat by 08:25 GMT, while the mid-cap FTSE 250 index slipped 0.1%.

Data showed British house prices reported the strongest annual growth rate for a year in January, adding to tentative signs of momentum in the housing market and lifting the homebuilders index 0.7%.

Bottom performer precious metal miners shed 0.8% on lower gold prices, ahead of speeches by Federal Reserve officials through the week.

Earnings lift FTSE 100 ahead of BoE decision

Barratt Developments shares dropped 5.9%, after the homebuilder agreed to buy Redrow for about 2.52 billion pounds ($3.18 billion). Redrow shares climbed 13.6%.

Soap maker PZ Cussons forecast a lower annual profit and slashed its interim dividend, sending its shares 14.4% lower to the bottom of FTSE 250, while the broader personal care, drug and grocery stores sub-index lost 0.6%.

FTSE 100

Comments

200 characters

FTSE 100 flat; precious metal miners offset gains in homebuilders

Less than 48 hours before voting day: PIA restructuring, FWBL sell-off plans approved

Intra-day update: rupee inches higher against US dollar

Ogra allows second gas price hike of year

Gaza mediators search for ‘final formula’ for Israel, Hamas ceasefire

Saudi Arabia says there will be no diplomatic relations with Israel without an independent Palestinian state

Mari acquires working interest in Zarghun South and Nareli Block

Pakistan fully committed to fostering inclusive democratic process: FO

‘Sui ML’ between B’stan govt and PPL to be renewed

More stable govt can attract external financing: S&P

Temporary import, export of vehicles: MoC and FBR lock horns over former’s proposal

Read more stories