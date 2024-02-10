KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (February 09, 2024).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 62,943.75 High: 63,305.71 Low: 61,781.76 Net Change: 1200.12 Volume (000): 151,779 Value (000): 10,168,610 Makt Cap (000) 2,068,265,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 14,150.66 NET CH (-) 87.69 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,448.76 NET CH (-) 148.69 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 15,692.74 NET CH (-) 235.42 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 13,978.74 NET CH (-) 216.29 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,232.17 NET CH (-) 186.60 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,570.79 NET CH (-) 86.74 ------------------------------------ As on: 09- February -2024 ====================================

