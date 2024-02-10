AIRLINK 59.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.91%)
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (February 09, 2024). ==================================== BR...
Recorder Report Published 10 Feb, 2024 05:48am

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (February 09, 2024).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                 62,943.75
High:                      63,305.71
Low:                       61,781.76
Net Change:                  1200.12
Volume (000):                151,779
Value (000):              10,168,610
Makt Cap (000)         2,068,265,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 14,150.66
NET CH                     (-) 87.69
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  6,448.76
NET CH                    (-) 148.69
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 15,692.74
NET CH                    (-) 235.42
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 13,978.74
NET CH                    (-) 216.29
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  6,232.17
NET CH                    (-) 186.60
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,570.79
NET CH                     (-) 86.74
------------------------------------
As on:            09- February -2024
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

