BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (February 09, 2024).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 62,943.75
High: 63,305.71
Low: 61,781.76
Net Change: 1200.12
Volume (000): 151,779
Value (000): 10,168,610
Makt Cap (000) 2,068,265,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 14,150.66
NET CH (-) 87.69
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,448.76
NET CH (-) 148.69
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 15,692.74
NET CH (-) 235.42
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 13,978.74
NET CH (-) 216.29
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,232.17
NET CH (-) 186.60
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,570.79
NET CH (-) 86.74
------------------------------------
As on: 09- February -2024
====================================
