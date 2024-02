Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) leader Hafiz Hamdullah on Wednesday survived a gun attack in Balochistan’s Chaman area, Aaj News reported.

According to police, unknown assailants opened fire on his vehicle in Chaman, which continued for five minutes. However, he was unhurt during the incident.

The development comes hours after 24 people were killed, and 25 others injured in two separate blasts in Balochistan’s Pishin and Qila Saifullah regions.