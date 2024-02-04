Deal inked to outsource 7 KPT berths to UAE entity

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister, Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, on Saturday, witnessed signing of a commercial agreement between Karachi Port Trust and Abu Dhabi Ports Group of UAE.

Caretaker Minister for Communication, Railways and Maritime Affairs Shahid Ashraf Tarar along with other senior officials from Pakistani side and Minister of State for Foreign Trade UAE Dr Thani Bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi, UAE Ambassador to Pakistan along with other senior officials from UAE side were present in agreement signing ceremony.

The Prime Minister’s Office said that this is a commercial agreement for Outsourcing of Operations of Bulk and General Cargo Terminal at seven berths of East Wharf Karachi Port.

The agreement aims to strengthen bilateral relations in marine and logistic sectors of Pakistan and the UAE.

The prime minister expressed his satisfaction over the growth of exchanges, interaction and cooperation between businesses in Pakistan and the UAE.

Earlier, UAE Minister of Foreign Trade met with the caretaker prime minister.

During the meeting, Kakar expressed his best wishes for the President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and added that UAE and Pakistan have long-standing brotherly ties which are getting stronger with time.

Kakar appreciated UAE’s strong support for Pakistan in economic and investment sectors, adding that during my recent visit to UAE, MoUs were signed between the two countries, which will usher in a new era of UAE economic partnership.

He further stated that UAE is home to 1.8 million Pakistanis who are contributing to the development, prosperity and economic growth of the two brotherly countries. The caretaker premier said that there is a need to increase cooperation between the two countries in the fields of aviation and tourism and work on railway connectivity to increase people-to-people links on both sides.

He said that the government of Pakistan will play every possible role in bringing businessmen and Chambers of Commerce and Industry of both countries closer.

The UAE Minister of Foreign Trade expressed determination to further improve trade relations with Pakistan.

Caretaker Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Shahid Ashraf Tarar, UAE Ambassador to Pakistan and relevant senior government officials were also present in the meeting.

