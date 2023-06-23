AVN 42.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
Karachi port: Govt to lease four out of 33 berths to UAE for $220m

  • The JV will undertake significant investments in infrastructure and superstructure over the next 10 years, says AD Group
AFP Published June 23, 2023 Updated June 23, 2023 08:58am

KARACHI: AD Ports Group of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) signed an agreement Thursday to take over the running of part of main Karachi docking facility in a deal worth an immediate $220 million, the company said.

The deal will come as a shot in the arm for Pakistan, with the economy on the brink of collapse and the government desperate for big-ticket foreign investment to help service crippling debt.

AD Ports Group has formed a joint venture with another UAE company, Kaheel Terminals, to take over berths from Karachi Port Trust (KPT), the state-owned handling agency.

Strategic MoU signed: AD Ports Group, KPT to develop advance port infrastructure

Karachi Port is Pakistan’s oldest and busiest, with 33 berths, and the UAE deal will see the joint venture lease four of them for the next 50 years,

“The JV will undertake significant investments in infrastructure and superstructure over the next 10 years,” an AD Group statement said.

Plans include deepening the berths to allow for bigger ships to dock, extending the quay wall, and increasing the container storage area.

As a result, the terminal will be able to handle ships capable of carrying up to 8,500 containers, and capacity will increase from 750,000 to a million containers a year, the statement said.

The bulk of development is planned for 2026.

The UAE is a major contributor to Pakistan’s economy in the form of grants, loans and direct investment, and has previously bailed out a government that for months has been on the brink of defaulting on its debt.

Awami Jun 23, 2023 07:20am
It is slippery slope. The terms are not clearly given to citizens. $220 million is big amount , but us Economy goes up more over years, 200million will be depreciating with time. Can anybody predict what will value worth of $220 Million after 50 years ? Govt should rent it and can get money annually. Do not give OUTRIGHT for 50 years , but rent it per year. It should be adjusted per value of dollar related to some USA indices such as SP500.
Ehsan Jun 23, 2023 09:25am
@Awami, I think they were and are not in a position to rent it out annually but term agreements have to be reached. But I agree that the term should have been 19 years. Will the expansion of berths eventually take over the other berths ?? Timeline of payments?? Who are ubo of these transactions besides emeriti royal family? More transperancey should have been shown imho. Ports are not just dollar and dimes decision but require strategic consideration for every country especially poor countries trapped in debt repayment cycle.
