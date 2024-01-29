AIRLINK 60.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.13%)
BOP 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.42%)
CNERGY 4.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.34%)
DFML 13.88 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.31%)
DGKC 73.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.86%)
FCCL 18.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.1%)
FFBL 27.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.03%)
FFL 9.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.12%)
GGL 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.19%)
HBL 112.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-1.4%)
HUBC 113.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-0.96%)
HUMNL 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.89%)
KEL 4.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-5.79%)
KOSM 3.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.94%)
MLCF 38.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.13%)
OGDC 138.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-1.63%)
PAEL 21.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.19%)
PIAA 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.8%)
PIBTL 6.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.94%)
PPL 114.05 Decreased By ▼ -3.47 (-2.95%)
PRL 28.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.21%)
PTC 11.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-8.35%)
SEARL 49.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-2.97%)
SNGP 68.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-2.76%)
SSGC 11.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.03%)
TELE 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.22%)
TPLP 11.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.34%)
TRG 73.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.47%)
UNITY 20.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-3.49%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.85%)
BR100 6,434 Decreased By -115.5 (-1.76%)
BR30 22,627 Decreased By -513.3 (-2.22%)
KSE100 62,900 Decreased By -912.8 (-1.43%)
KSE30 21,184 Decreased By -349.9 (-1.62%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 29, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Ryanair quarterly profit dives 93% on higher fuel cost

Reuters Published 29 Jan, 2024 12:55pm

LONDON: Irish no-frills airline Ryanair on Monday said net profit dived 93 percent in its third quarter as higher fuel costs offset rising revenues, resulting in a lower full-year earnings forecast.

The carrier, which flies mostly throughout Europe, said net profit slumped to 14.8 million euros ($16 million) in the final three months of 2023 compared with one year earlier.

Chief executive Michael O’Leary said Ryanair was narrowing its forecast for annual net profit to a range of 1.85 billion and 1.95 billion euros.

It previously estimated between 1.85 billion and 2.05 billion euros. “This guidance and the full year result remains heavily dependent upon avoiding unforeseen adverse events” in the group’s current fourth quarter, O’Leary added in the earnings statement. He identified risks as being “the Ukraine war, the Israel-Hamas conflict and further Boeing delivery delays”.

Ryanair expects to be 5-10 new aircraft short this summer

In the third quarter, Ryanair’s fuel costs surged 35 percent, while revenue jumped 17 percent.

Passenger traffic grew seven percent to 41.4 million, despite higher average fares which helped to offset other rising costs such as higher salaries.

Its fourth quarter, or January-March period, is traditionally the airline’s weakest. O’Leary used the earnings release to repeat his complaint that US plane manufacturer “Boeing have more work to do to improve quality, (and) reduce delivery delays”.

A top Boeing executive on Friday apologised for the problems highlighted by the mid-flight blowout of a door plug on an Alaska Airlines flight, as two airlines began returning the troubled 737 MAX 9 planes to service.

The comments from Stan Deal, CEO of Boeing’s commercial plane unit, came three weeks after the major incident which has focused intense scrutiny on Boeing and grounded its planes for safety checks.

ryanair

Ryanair quarterly profit dives 93% on higher fuel cost

Privatisation programme: MoF opposes delisting of all Discos

Intra-day update: rupee continues to strengthen against US dollar

Iran, Pakistan will not provide terrorists any opportunity to endanger ‘common security’: Iranian FM

Iran FM in Pakistan for talks after tit-for-tat air strikes

Oil climbs on escalating tensions in Middle East

Three US troops killed in Jordan drone strike linked to Iran

Gas from new discoveries: SNGPL opposes giving half share to ‘third party players’

Punjab hit by pneumonia outbreak

PTI unveils manifesto, promises constitutional reforms

Appointment of Benami adjudicating authority members: Cabinet grills Revenue Div for ignoring PMO’s suggestions

Read more stories