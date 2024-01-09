AIRLINK 59.99 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.68%)
BOP 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.39%)
CNERGY 4.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.25%)
DFML 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.65%)
DGKC 77.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.02%)
FCCL 19.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 29.66 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.58%)
FFL 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.07%)
GGL 10.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.63%)
HBL 116.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.03%)
HUBC 120.70 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.21%)
HUMNL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.52%)
KEL 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.07%)
KOSM 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.5%)
MLCF 39.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.95%)
OGDC 122.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.25%)
PAEL 23.68 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.41%)
PIAA 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (4.19%)
PIBTL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.21%)
PPL 125.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.08%)
PRL 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.12%)
PTC 12.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.73%)
SEARL 56.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-2.16%)
SNGP 75.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.04%)
SSGC 12.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.72%)
TELE 8.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.81%)
TPLP 12.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.15%)
TRG 81.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-1.83%)
UNITY 23.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.29%)
WTL 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.7%)
BR100 6,580 Decreased By -22.4 (-0.34%)
BR30 23,623 Decreased By -130.8 (-0.55%)
KSE100 64,046 Decreased By -190.9 (-0.3%)
KSE30 21,414 Decreased By -58.7 (-0.27%)
Ryanair expects to be 5-10 new aircraft short this summer

Reuters Published 09 Jan, 2024 11:59am

DUBLIN: Ryanair expects to be five to ten new aircraft short for its peak 2024 summer season due to ongoing Boeing delivery delays, Chief Executive Michael O’Leary told the Financial Times on Tuesday.

Greek police find no bomb on Ryanair flight from Poland

The low-cost carrier was due to have 57 aircraft delivered by the end of April, and O’Leary said the delays mean it will likely carry 200 million passengers for the financial year beginning in April versus the 205 million previously forecast.

