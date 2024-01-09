Ryanair expects to be 5-10 new aircraft short this summer

DUBLIN: Ryanair expects to be five to ten new aircraft short for its peak 2024 summer season due to ongoing Boeing delivery delays, Chief Executive Michael O’Leary told the Financial Times on Tuesday.

The low-cost carrier was due to have 57 aircraft delivered by the end of April, and O’Leary said the delays mean it will likely carry 200 million passengers for the financial year beginning in April versus the 205 million previously forecast.