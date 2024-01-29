AIRLINK 60.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.54%)
Punjab hit by pneumonia outbreak

APP Published January 29, 2024 Updated January 29, 2024 04:49am

ISLAMABAD: The deadly pneumonia continued to claiming lives as 18 more children have succumbed to the disease in Punjab during past 24 hours.

A total of 869 pneumonia cases were reported across Punjab the other day, with Lahore alone witnessing 177 new cases, said a private news channel.

Punjab so far recorded 258 deaths and 14,530 cases due to pneumonia, while the provincial capital, Lahore, reported 53 deaths and 2,490 cases during the same period.

In wake of pneumonia cases, Punjab announces one-week holiday for schools

The current surge in pneumonia-related deaths indicates a troubling trend, with over 60 children losing their lives in the past four days—14 on January 24, 12 on January 25, 13 on January 26, and 7 on January 27.

Today, on January 28, an additional 18 children have reportedly died from pneumonia.

Health experts attribute the rise in pneumonia cases in Punjab to the prevalent winter season and the resulting air pollution, especially smog. Smog, a consequence of air pollution, has been identified as a significant factor contributing to the spike in pneumonia cases.

