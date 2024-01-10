AIRLINK 59.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.93%)
In wake of pneumonia cases, Punjab announces one-week holiday for schools

  • Schools directed to stop morning assembly practice till Jan 31
BR Web Desk Published 10 Jan, 2024 07:57pm

Caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi, announced Wednesday that school for grade one and below students would be suspended for one week due to an increase in pneumonia cases in the province, Aaj News reported.

In an emergency meeting held at Lahore's Children's Hospital, Naqvi directed schools to abolish morning assemblies as well until January 31.

According to him, eight out of ten children suffer from pneumonia, and he urged children and the elderly to be vaccinated against pneumonia and to wear warm clothes.

Today, schools throughout the province resumed educational activities after the provincial government decided to not extend winter vacations.

Vacations began on December 18, 2023, and schools reopened on January 1, 2024.

As a result of the cold weather, the Punjab government extended the vacations until Jan 9.

