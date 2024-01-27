Fight against polio: PM acknowledges role of global community organisations

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has stated that the government acknowledges the role of the international community and development organisations in the fight against polio in Pakistan.

He was talking to a delegation, headed by Rotary International President Stephanie A Urchik, which met with the caretaker prime minister. The delegation included Thomas Anthony Gump, Muhammad Faiz Qadwai, Abdul Aziz Memon, and Masroor Sheikh.

The delegation briefed the caretaker premier on the Pakistan Smart Village Programme and the performance of Rotary International regarding anti-polio.

Kakar congratulated Stephanie on assuming the post of the first woman President of Rotary International and expressed best wishes for her.

He appreciated Rotary International’s services in Pakistan for anti-polio, education, and other sectors, and stated they appreciate the role of the international community and development organisations in the fight against polio in Pakistan.

Kakar said the government was determined that every child in the country should be protected from polio and added the government would extend all possible support to the programmes of Rotary International.

He expressed the hope that Rotary International would increase the reach of its programmes in Pakistan. The delegation informed the caretaker prime minister that the Rotary Pakistan Smart Village Program would help improve quality of life by leveraging innovation and technology.

He was further informed that the smart village had been initiated for the poorest of the poor and it would play an important role in promoting agriculture, harnessing renewable energy systems, improving drainage management, drinking water supply, and mitigating the effects of climate change.

The caretaker premier was also told that Rotary International had donated 800,000 books in Pakistan, of which 200,000 had been distributed in Balochistan alone. The delegation presented a gift of 10,000 more books to the caretaker prime minister which will be distributed in different areas of the country.

The delegation stated that Rotary International’s mobile libraries are playing a vital role in promoting literacy in remote areas of Pakistan.

The meeting was also attended by the caretaker Federal Minister of National Health Dr Nadeem Jan and relevant senior government officials.

